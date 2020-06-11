WRESTLING NEWS WORLD & SYNERGY PRO WRESTLING PRESENT AMERICAN NURSES FOUNDATION BENEFIT EVENT JULY 11TH



July 11th live pro wrestling event on FITE.tv

Proceeds from event to benefit the American Nurses Foundation

Main event features Alex Zayne vs. Blake Christian in a 30-minute Iron Man match

JUNE 8, 2020 // Hillsborough, New Jersey



Synergy Pro Wrestling & Wrestling News World proudly present “For The First Responders”, a live pro wrestling event featuring some of today's finest, most talked-about independent wrestling talent. Proceeds from this event will benefit the American Nurses Foundation Coronavirus Response Fund.



"The selflessness of America's nurses during the COVID-19 pandemic is remarkable," says Colin West, owner of Synergy Pro Wrestling. "When Tom [Fenton] at Wrestling News World approached me with this non-profit opportunity, we both felt we couldn't say no."



Some of professional wrestling's most notable names are signed to compete at the event. The main event of the evening will feature Alex Zayne & Blake Christian adding another chapter to their storied history, this time in a 30 minute Iron Man match.



Former WWN Champion J.D. Drake faces Tony Deppen and MLW star Jordan Oliver meets "The Ace of Space" LSG. Both matches are for the right to enter Synergy's Garden State Invitational Tournament on July 25th.



"We've been blessed with the fan support and professional support to do some amazing things in the past," West adds. "This is by far the best."



"For The First Responders" airs live on FITE.tv on Saturday, July 11th at 7 p.m. EST. The event costs $12.99, with proceeds going to the American Nurses Foundation through Wrestling News World. More information is available at SynergyWrestling.com.