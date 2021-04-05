Travis Titan vs Ace Perry Announced for OWA High Gravity

High Gravity just keeps getting better and better with every announcement, and here's a potential sleeper pick for match of the night. Travis Titan has been doing great in SCW, and has put in matches for Black Label Pro and even AEW Dark. Ace Perry has been all over the indie scene lately, at Effy's Big Gay Block, OWA, New Wave, AAW, IWA Mid-South and more. These two are most certainly rising stars, and this match will be the first time they've ever been in the ring together. You don't want to miss this first time ever faceoff April 23rd on IWTV!

