Willow Nightingale vs Trish Adora to Headline WWR+ Let's Talk About Wrestling

The debut event of Women's Wrestling Revolution plus has a new main event. Originally scheduled to face Trish Adora, Edith Surreal has unfortunately had to pull out of the show due to injury. We now have Trish Adora facing Willow Nightingale in a first time ever match! This match should be fantastic and will be a great addition to Let's Talk About Wrestling.

As I mentioned earlier, Edith Surreal is now out with injury. That makes it all the more important to check out her episode of The Life Of... on IWTV on June 1st. From the trailer it looks like a good one. Stay Tuned to Beyond Wrestling on Twitter for more information, and watch Let's Talk About Wrestling at 5PM EST on IWTV. Until then, check out our indie talent showcase columns on Willow Nightingale and Trish Adora below.

https://www.wrestlingnewsworld.com/indy-news/-big-hair-and-a-bigger-smile-willow-nightingale-indie-talent-showcase

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

https://www.wrestlingnewsworld.com/miscellaneous/-the-afropunk-trish-adora-indie-talent-showcase