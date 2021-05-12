Willow Nightingale vs Trish Adora to Headline WWR+ Let's Talk About Wrestling

Willow Nightingale vs Trish Adora to Headline WWR+ Let's Talk About Wrestling

Author:
Publish date:

The debut event of Women's Wrestling Revolution plus has a new main event. Originally scheduled to face Trish Adora, Edith Surreal has unfortunately had to pull out of the show due to injury. We now have Trish Adora facing Willow Nightingale in a first time ever match! This match should be fantastic and will be a great addition to Let's Talk About Wrestling.

 As I mentioned earlier, Edith Surreal is now out with injury. That makes it all the more important to check out her episode of The Life Of... on IWTV on June 1st. From the trailer it looks like a good one. Stay Tuned to Beyond Wrestling on Twitter for more information, and watch Let's Talk About Wrestling at 5PM EST on IWTV. Until then, check out our indie talent showcase columns on Willow Nightingale and Trish Adora below. 

https://www.wrestlingnewsworld.com/indy-news/-big-hair-and-a-bigger-smile-willow-nightingale-indie-talent-showcase

https://www.wrestlingnewsworld.com/miscellaneous/-the-afropunk-trish-adora-indie-talent-showcase

Related Articles

E1JUS2BWUAYI9oG
INDY News

Willow Nightingale vs Trish Adora to Headline WWR+ Let's Talk About Wrestling

ducks fly together
INDY News

Ducks Fly Together Review and Colby Corino Interview

effy smirk
INDY News

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road-Effy: Indie Talent Showcase

ecwa
INDY News

ECWA Super 8-Indie Talent Showcase

ducks fly together
INDY News

Ducks Fly Together Preview

Season Two Finale Poster
INDY News

UWFi Contenders Series 4/28 Preview: A Tag Team Finale

bu ku dao
INDY News

What Should Be Next For Bu Ku Dao in MLW

nolan edward black and white
INDY News

No Flinch Nolan Edward: Indie Talent Showcase