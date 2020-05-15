This Sunday on FITE TV you can watch one of our favorite independent wrestling promotions Synergy Pro Wrestling. They will be presenting their most controversial matches and moments of their promotions history. The show features 8 controversial matches as well as 5 shocking moments.
You can see the entire card below and you can purchase the event here!
WNW Preview: Synergy Pro Wrestling Most Controversial Matches & Moments PPV Event
