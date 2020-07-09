WNW Spotlight | Brandon Kirk

New Jersey native, Brandon Kirk, has been running rough shot on the independent scene since 2012. Kirk got his start into wrestling by just showing up to events & then he got some informal training & then more formal training from Corey Havoc.



The future of deathmatch wrestling, Kirk, has been bringing his hard hitting, deathmatch style of wrestling to such promotions as Synergy Pro Wrestling, GCW, CZW, Limitless Wrestling & others. Kirk believes the stigma of being type booked as a deathmatch wrestler will also be there, but the eye test will show you that he can go with anybody & any style.



Kirk never envisioned himself being the future of deathmatch. He wanted to check it off his bucket list and be able to say that he at least tried it once. After his first deathmatch with Jimmy Loyd, Kirk got the itch & wanted more. If you have never seen a Brandon Kirk match, I highly suggest going out & watching one right now. Here is one for you. I'll wait, go ahead.

Brandon Kirk is known as a deathmatch wrestler, but he has the chops to hang in the ring with people of the likes of Rhyno. Kirk will do whatever it takes & put his body through anything in order to secure the victory. Kirk is a throw back to the ECW wrestlers of the past. He does what it takes in the ring & can back it up on the mic, even if he did get his tongue stapled to turnbuckle.

Do you have that itch now to see Brandon Kirk in action? Well, you can see him this Saturday at Synergy Pro Wrestling's "For The First Responders", where all the proceeds of the FITE TV stream goes to charity. Kirk will be taking on Eric Corvis in a number 1 contenders match for the Synergy Pro Wrestling Championship.

These two have met before in action & if it is like any of their other encounters, this match is primed to be off the rails. So, what are you waiting for. Go order this show for a great cause or Bill Alfonso will throw a chair at you.



Synergy First Responders



Synergy Pro Wrestling is back! On Saturday, July 11th, Synergy and Wrestling News World join forces to present "For The First Responders", a live pro-wrestling supercard to benefit America's first responders.



WNW & Synergy will donate proceeds from this event to worthy first responders' non-profits.



Synergy is delivering a massive card for the occasion! Alex Zayne & Blake Christian continue their incredible rivalry at Synergy with a 30 Minute Iron Man main event! There's also 2 qualifiers for the 2020 Garden State Invitational. JD Drake takes on Tony Deppen, and Jordan Oliver goes one-on-one with LSG.



For The First Responders will stream live on FITE.tv on 7/11 at 7 pm EST.