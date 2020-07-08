WNW Spotlight | J.D. Drake

The Blue Collar Badass, J.D. Drake, is a former EVOLVE tag team champion. James (J.D.) Drake is from North Carolina & has been wrestling on the independent scene since 2014.



J.D. Drake's style has a Dick Murdoch, old school style feel. But, Drake also can move around the ring fairly quickly for a big man. Drake made his debut in 2014 & has wrestled in several different promotions in the Carolina's, as well as the east coast. It was EVOLVE & WWN where Drake made a major impact for himself.



J.D. Drake has been a tag champion at Freelance & EVOLVE with Anthony Henry, but Drake also has shown that he can be a dominate singles wrestler.



Here is an amazing match between Drake and NXT UK Champion, Walter.

The most prominent title that Drake has held was the WWN World championship. He held this title for 258 days and it was not until the historic 10th Anniversary Celebration that Drake would drop the title to Austin Theory. Theory and Drake would battle it out to unify the WWN & EVOLVE Championships. Here is that match.

J.D. Drake is now a free agent & is looking to make an impact wherever it is that he lands. He could show up on NXT or challenge Cody for his AEW TNT Championship. He could make an impact on IMPACT or MLW. But, if you have never seen Drake in the ring, you can this weekend at Synergy Pro Wrestling's For the First Responders Show.

Drake will be taking on, indy darling, Tony Deppen, in a Garden State Invitational qualifying match. If Drake is able to get past Deppen, he will take on Gregory Iron in the first round of the GSI.

It is going to be a hard hitting & amazing match between Deppen & Drake and could easily steel the show at the 7.11 For the First Responders show.

Synergy First Responders



Synergy Pro Wrestling is back! On Saturday, July 11th, Synergy and Wrestling News World join forces to present "For The First Responders", a live pro-wrestling supercard to benefit America's first responders.



WNW & Synergy will donate proceeds from this event to worthy first responders' non-profits.



Synergy is delivering a massive card for the occasion! Alex Zayne & Blake Christian continue their incredible rivalry at Synergy with a 30 Minute Iron Man main event! There's also 2 qualifiers for the 2020 Garden State Invitational. JD Drake takes on Tony Deppen, and Jordan Oliver goes one-on-one with LSG.



For The First Responders will stream live on FITE.tv on 7/11 at 7 pm EST.