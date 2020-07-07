WNW Spotlight | Jordan Oliver

Jordan Oliver started wrestling like most of us did, in our backyard. But for Jordan Oliver it was a way to escape the rough streets where he grew up. Jordan idolized people like CM Punk growing up & knew at a young age that becoming a professional wrestler is what he wanted to do.

Jordan idolized people like CM Punk growing up & knew at a young age that becoming a professional wrestler is what he wanted to do. Jordan went from wrestling in the backyard with his friends (which he still does today) to sneaking his way on to an independent show at the age of 15. Oliver did not receive any formal training until he already had a couple matches under his belt.



Jordan Oliver's match with Andrew Everett at CZW is what caught the eyes of Court Bauer of MLW.



Now, Jordan Oliver is in MLW & a part of INJUSTICE with Myron Reed. The kid who has been told to "slow down" has now intentions of slowing down & is set for big things once wrestling starts to pick up.



On July 11th, Jordan Oliver will be wrestling LSG, The Ace of Space in a Garden State Invitational qualifying match.

If Oliver wins against LSG, he will be set to face his stable mate in INJUSTICE, Myron Reed. If that comes to fruition, it could have the makings of a showstopper.



For more on Jordan Oliver: @TheJordanOliver



I was also lucky enough to get the chance to speak to Jordan Oliver on Putting You Over. Here is that spot:

Synergy First Responders



Synergy Pro Wrestling is back! On Saturday, July 11th, Synergy and Wrestling News World join forces to present "For The First Responders", a live pro-wrestling supercard to benefit America's first responders.



WNW & Synergy will donate proceeds from this event to worthy first responders' non-profits.



Synergy is delivering a massive card for the occasion! Alex Zayne & Blake Christian continue their incredible rivalry at Synergy with a 30 Minute Iron Man main event! There's also 2 qualifiers for the 2020 Garden State Invitational. JD Drake takes on Tony Deppen, and Jordan Oliver goes one-on-one with LSG.



For The First Responders will stream live on FITE.tv on 7/11 at 7 pm EST.