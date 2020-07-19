WNW Spotlight | Simon Gotch

After the success of the Synergy Pro Wrestling 7/11 show the promotion is back again with a show on July 25th, 2020. On this night they will be bring back the Garden State Invitational Tournament.

One of the competitors in this tournament is former WWE Superstar Simon Gotch. In the first round Gotch will be taking on KTB. Now let's take a look at Gotch and his career.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Gotch began his professional wrestling career in 2002 under the ring name of Ryan Drago and his gimmick was harking back to the times of the early circus as he portrayed the strongman. He would compete in many independent promotions such as All Pro Wrestling/Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, and Full Impact Pro. Gotch who had been wrestling for a decade was able to finally capture his first championship which was the World League Wrestling Tag Team Championship with his partner Elvis Aliaga in 2012.

In June of 2013 Simon Gotch would sign to NXT and a year latet he would form a team with Aiden English known as The Vaudevillians. The team would go on to see minimal success until 2015 when they entered a feud with the tag team champions at the time Blake and Murphy after beating Enzo and Cass in a #1 contender's match.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

They would eventually capture the tag team titles at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn and go on to hold them for 61 days before dropping the belts to The Revival. The Vaudevillians would later be called up to the main roster in 2016 before Gotch was released in 2017.

Since his release in 2017 Gotch has been traveling the world wrestling for different promotions. Currently he is signed to MLW and is in a stable with Jacob Fatu, Josef Samuel, and Ikuro Kwon known as Contra Unit.

Gotch looks to make his Synergy Pro Wrestling debut on the July 25th, 2020 show in the eight man GSI Tournament where he will face off against KTB in first round action. This tournament is full of heavy hitters and great matches. So does Gotch have what it takes to go all the way and win the tournament?

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!