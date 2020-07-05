WNW Spotlight | Tony Deppen

In 2005, Tony Deppen spent a lot of time in the backyard wrestling with his friends. He had no ambition to be an independent wrestler, but he did have ambition to continue to have fun with his friends.



In 2008, Tony Deppen decided that in order to continue to wrestle that he would follow his friends into independent wrestling. Tony went and got himself some formal training & his journey was underway.



In 2009, Deppen made his in-ring debut & has been blowing up the independent scene since. Tony has wrestled for many top promotions on the independent scene (Synergy Pro Wrestling, GCW, BEYOND, PWG, CZW, ICW etc). Here is a phenomenal encounter with Killer Cross at ICW's No Holds Barred.

It was the constant hard work & taking nothing for granted put Tony Deppen as one of the top independent stars in the country. Deppen was set to make his Ring of Honor debut in April, but that has not discouraged Tony. He is determined to get back to where he was before all of independent wrestling was brought to a screeching halt due to the pandemic.



Well, fast forward to right now. Independent wrestling promotions are starting to put on shows & Tony Deppen is being featured on these shows. He just recently wrestled in GCW's Backyard Wrestling 2. His next in ring performance will be July 11th for Synergy Pro Wrestling at For The First Responders, a show where all the live stream proceeds go to benefit Coronavirus Response Fund of the American Nurses Foundation.

Deppen will be wrestling J.D. Drake in a 2020 Garden State Invitational qualifying match where the winner will face Gregory Iron.





For more information on Tony Deppen, go to @Tony_Deppen

Also, check out Tony Deppen's merch at Double Hell Wrestling Club. Especially the "I Hate Deppen" shirt, where all proceeds go to Sexual Abuse Charities.



Tony Deppen will also be on Busted Open Radio July 6th at 10:30 with Dave LaGreca & Bully Ray. For more on Busted Open Radio: @BustedOpenRadio.



I was lucky enough to get a chance to talk with Tony Deppen awhile back. We went in depth on his mindset of independent wrestling & how he never wants to wrestle for the WWE. you can check that spot out there:



