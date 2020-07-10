WNW Spotlight | WARHORSE

"HAVE HEART, BE GENUINE, STAND OUT & BE YOU"-WARHORSE

WARHORSE comes rocking, heavy metal style, straight outta St. Louis & has been for 7 years now. As a little WARHORSE in school, professional wrestling was the only thing that ever kept his attention & through the thick and thing, wrestling was always there.



WARHORSE made his debut in 2013, but it was not until 2015 that WARHORSE was born & he has been bringing his unique & eye catching persona to independent wrestling ever since.



WARHORSE makes me feel like I am at a KISS concert every time I see him step between the ropes. WARHORSE is the wrestler we all wanted to be, but never saw as a kid. He is like KISS, Danzing & SPAWN had a child.



In a world where everybody is trying to be different, WARHORSE finds a way to Stand out. He has wrestled for a plethora of independent promotions, such has GCW, Limitless Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Freelance Wrestling & many, many more.



WARHORSE has held many championships, singles and tag across many of the promotions he has worked for. He is currently the IWTV Independent World Champion & has been for almost 300 days.



WARHORSE will be riding & rocking his way into Synergy Pro Wrestling this Saturday 7.11 for their show, "For The First Responders", a show that benefits the American Nurses Foundation. WARHORSE will be battling A.J. Gray in a 2 out of 3 falls match.

WARHORSE will be bringing his heavy metal, hard rocking, hard hitting style to New Jersey & it is all lined up to tear the house down. For only $13 dollars you can see WARHORSE & the rest of the stacked card on FITE TV & it all goes towards a great cause.

For more on WARHORSE: @JPWARHORSE



Also, much love to Kenny Johnson for his great documentary on WARHORSE, "Becoming WARHORSE". Give it a look, it is great.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Synergy First Responders



Synergy Pro Wrestling is back! On Saturday, July 11th, Synergy and Wrestling News World join forces to present "For The First Responders", a live pro-wrestling supercard to benefit America's first responders.



WNW & Synergy will donate proceeds from this event to worthy first responders' non-profits.



Synergy is delivering a massive card for the occasion! Alex Zayne & Blake Christian continue their incredible rivalry at Synergy with a 30 Minute Iron Man main event! There's also 2 qualifiers for the 2020 Garden State Invitational. JD Drake takes on Tony Deppen, and Jordan Oliver goes one-on-one with LSG.



For The First Responders will stream live on FITE.tv on 7/11 at 7 pm EST.