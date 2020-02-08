Who Is The Outlandish One, Zicky Dice?
The Outlandish One, Zicky Dice, is the wrestler you need to get to know. Zicky Dice is currently wrestling for the NWA & doing it all while donning a mullet and a fanny pack.
Zicky Dice joined me on Putting You Over for a few adult beverages & discuss being trained by Seth Rollins, being the front man of Heart to Heart & what he expects from the new Back to the Future Movie. Enjoy.
