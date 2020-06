Tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW takes place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and we have a STACKED lineup for the evening.

Before the show begins, let's take a quick-look at what has been announced for tonight!

Rey Mysterio's Retirement Ceremony, Hosted By Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins vs Aleister Black

NXT Women's Champion, Charlotte vs RAW Women's Champion, Asuka

Apollo Crews Defends The United States Championship

*LIVE COVERAGE*