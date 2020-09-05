AEW All Out 2020 LIVE Coverage & Results

Tonight is AEW’s latest PPV offering, in the form of All Out. The show marks the company’s first PPV event with fans in attendance since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the host-site of Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida will hold around 15% of their capacity with fans in the arena. 3 of the 4 company’s titles will be on the line, tonight, culminating with Jon Moxley defending the AEW World Championship against the brash #1 contender, MJF.

Before the show begins, let’s see what tonight has in-store...

AEW World Championship - Jon Moxley (C) vs MJF

AEW Tag-Team Championships - Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (C) vs FTR

AEW Women’s Championship - Hikaru Shida (C) vs Thunder Rosa

21-Man Casino Battle Royale

Mimosa Mayhem Match - Chris Jericho vs Orange Cassidy

Broken Rules Match - Matt Hardy vs Sammy Guevara

Tooth & Nail Match - Britt Baker vs Big Swole

8-Man Tag-Team Match - The Dark Order vs Matt Cardona, Scorpio Sky & The Natural Nightmares

Tag-Team Match - The Young Bucks vs Jurassic Express

Tag-Team Match - Private Party vs Alex Reynolds & John Silver (Buy-In Pre-Show)

*LIVE COVERAGE*

You can watch the ‘Buy-In’ Pre-Show, in it’s entirety, below!