AEW Beach Break Analysis

It's Wednesday, you know what that means...

Tarzan Boy is blasting as Jurassic Express enters and we start off with the tag team battle royal! FTR will not be in the match and are replaced by John Silver and Alex Reynolds of the Dark Order. The Inner Circle arrives, along with a prediction from Sammy Hagar. The Acclaimed come out to upstage them with one of Caster's raps. Needs more fire on them bars, son...

The Young Bucks come out and attack everyone, giving superkicks along the way. The entire team has to be thrown out of the top rope to be eliminated. Isiah Kassidy goes for a splash and everyone moves out of the way. Silver eliminates Hager! Reynolds is also eliminated, as is Matt Jackson. Anthony Bowens is eliminated by the Inner Circle. Luchasaurus (sans horns) kicks everyone around with a tail whip. The dinosaur choke slams Nick Jackson and throws out Stu Grayson, but he gets eliminated by Evil Uno and Silver. MJF throws out Evil Uno. Darius Martin blocks the Silly String and throws out Marq Quen. Silver suplexes Santana and Ortiz but they return the favor and throw him out. Nick Jackson takes down the Inner Circle with a series of kicks. He throws out Ortiz and superkicks Santana out of there.

The Good Brothers show up and distracts Nick but eliminates Kassidy, and MJF throws out Nick! He and Jericho mocks their pose. MJF throws out Jungle Boy and poses. Caster grabs MJF for Sammy Guevara but he thrust kicks Caster. However, Caster throws out MJF, only for Darius Martin to eliminate Caster! Guevara and Martin almost fall out but Jericho knocks Guevara off the top rope. It's down to Le Champion and Martin, who hits the legend with a drop kick but as he tries to hit Jericho, he hits him with a Judas Effect to take him off and win the match. [***] Pretty solid match with an interesting result.