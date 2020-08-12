In addition to the results, we're going to give you some analysis about the winners and where they go from here...

Ray Fenix defeats Lee Johnson (Muscle Buster). Fenix is one of the best high fliers in AEW, and moreover the world. Although the Death Triangle trio was mothballed due to the pandemic, Fenix has not been as visible recently since returning from injury. Going into All Out, AEW needs to give him the showcase he couldn't have as a singles wrestler at Double or Nothing. Perhaps a match on the Buy-In show will be just what he needs to get those on the fence to buy the show.

Shawn Spears defeats Alex Chamberlain (Death Valley Driver). I get that AEW is trying to get Spears some wins but what is it really leading to? He's at the point where he's lost too much momentum after that ridiculous match at Double or Nothing. Wins on Dark is not going to be enough for a guy that many pegged to be a player in the mid-card. Time to advance him back to Dynamite and put him in a program, maybe with the loser of the Cody-Scorpio Sky match tomorrow.

Gunn Club defeats Shawn Dean and M'Badu (Fameasser). The Gunn Club is best left to be a jobber group who lets other tag teams shine in a very deep division. Maybe they can have father Billy let his son get a singles run while he can be a manager. He'll never crack the top 5 but Austin Gunn could be in a solid opening match bout on Dynamite.

Kip Sabian defeats Michael Stevens (C4). Kip has been forced to be a singles guy after the unfortunately leave of absence by Jimmy Havoc. Kip and Penelope Ford are a devastating combination who needs to have more time on Dynamite.

Private Party defeats Griff Garrison & Brian Pillman Jr. (Gin and Juice Combo). Private Party has gotten the rub from being with Matt Hardy and almost pulled off a huge upset a few weeks ago for the tag team titles. Given their sick ability, AEW needs to put them in a program with someone like the Lucha Brothers. AEW's tag division is so deep they can have multiple feuds which can allow more fans to invest.

Jurassic Express defeats Corey Hollis, Pineapple Pete and Aaron Solow. JE is in an interesting position. They should be the team that eventually dethrones Hangman Page & Kenny Omega for the tag team titles, but the Elite will hold on after Dynamite. I'm thinking that their feud with Santana & Ortiz is not over yet, and when the Inner Circle duo gets through with the Best Friends, they need to rekindle that rivalry.

The Natural Nightmares defeat the Hybrid 2 (Twisting Suplex by Dustin). Both of these teams showed incredible talent during this match, and where they go should be in different directions. First, TH2 deserves to have more time on AEW, both Dark and Dynamite. They can really go in the ring and would be a nice foil for the Sonny Kiss/Joey Janela combo. As for the Natural Nightmares, AEW needs to pull the trigger on the turn and put QT/Allie against Dustin/Brandi. It's the turn that no one asked for but at this point, why not?

Penelope Ford defeats Rachel Ellering (Fisherman Suplex). With the AEW Women's division in a flux, they need to give the talented Ford more shine. Maybe putting her back in the title mix is a but of a rush, but with Kip at her side, she can be a great rival for an up and comer like Tay Conti should AEW sign her.

Butcher & Blade defeats SCU (Suplex/Codebreaker combo). Coming off a brutal defeat to the Young Bucks, the Butcher & Blade are a strong heel tag team who need a feud to win so they can get over as a title threat, which I believe they have the potential to become.