An exciting night of action on AEW Dark. There are several matches on the card, including the debut of Brian Pillman Jr. as he takes on Shawn Spears.

Brandon Cutler/Peter Avalon vs. Dark Order

Will Hobbs vs. Orange Cassidy

Frankie Kazarian vs. Luther

Michael Nakazawa vs. Shawn Dean

Serpentico vs. Scorpio Sky

Big Swole vs. Rache Chanel

Joe Alonzo, Brady Pierce, Tony Donati & Faboo Andre vs. Butcher/Blade and the Lucha Brothers

Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Shawn Spears