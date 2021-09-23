AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Recap & Analysis

It's Wednesday night, and you know what that means...

AEW Dynamite is at the Arthur Ashe Center in Queens, New York for this historic night of action!

We're going right to it, the dream match everyone has been waiting for!

Bryan Danielson vs. Kenny Omega

This crowd is electric as the bell rings and Omega puts the belt in Bryan's face. They lock up and Omega takes him to the ropes and chops Bryan. However BD's not selling it and he takes Omega to the mat in an arm lock. Kick by Bryan and Omega bails. He gets back in and gets a small nelson. They go to the ropes and avoid each other and BD eats a chop by Omega. He bends back Omega's fingers and stomps on it. He chops him in the chest and gets some patented kicks in, as does Omega. He dumps the champ outside and hits a suicida. He takes Omega back in and locks him in an arm bar.

Omega pulls up Bryan's hair and stomps him, Bryan's chest is beet red. He's chopping Omega in the corner, and he takes Bryan outside. Senton off the top rope by Omega! They go back in and he avoids the Blue Shadow and BD rolls him up for two. Cattle Mutilation by Bryan but Omega uses his foot to grab the ropes. Knee off the top rope by Bryan to the outside! Kicks to the chest of Omega. Omega blocks the kick and hits a snapdragon. He runs to the top of the ramp and delivers a vicious V-Trigger while we go picture in picture!

We're back and Omega is in the ring with his foot on Danielson. Buckle Bomb over the rope. Omega goes up top and hits a missile dropkick for two. Roll up by Bryan gets two. Spin kick to the back of Danielson by Omega. Running knee in the corner. He places BD on the top of the corner and goes for an Avalanche but Bryan fights him off. He pushes Omega off and while favoring his wrist he hits a backdrop to the mat. Kicks by Bryan and Omega exchanges with some shots to the jaw. V-Trigger by Omega, Bryan with the Shoulder Capture for two. The crowd is explosive.

They go up top and Omega hits the snapdragon from the top rope, and gets two. Omega decides to go from the V-Trigger and hits it. One Winged Angel but Danielson hits a hurricanrana. Omega in the corner misses the V-Trigger and Danielson hits a kick to the head. Powerbomb by Omega into another V-Trigger for two. Omega is depleted but goes up top and misses the Phoenix Splash! Danielson grabs his wrist and hits some more kicks to the chest and the leg. Omega counters with elbow strikes. He stomps Omega in the head. Running Knee by BD, Omega hits a chop and we have a time limit draw! [*****] Energy, ebb and flow, and vicious shots that left you wanting more. This match lived up to the hype and we are going to get a 60-minute match I'm sure in the future.

Afterwards the Elite attack, but Jurassic Express and Christian Cage comes in for the save.

CM Punk speaks

He comes out and talks about the attack by Team Taz last week. He says that they should've finished the job and on Rampage Hobbs will go to sleep.

He goes to hug his Heels co-star Stephen Amell.

MJF vs. Brian Pillman Jr.