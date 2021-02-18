AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (2/17/21)

Hello and good evening I'm Justin "Juice" Lucciano and I will be covering AEW Dynamite tonight! I usually cover WWE specifically RAW and SmackDown so I am excited to switch it up this week! I watch AEW every week so don't worry I know what is happening! Update the page every five minutes or so maybe less and I'll be working down so new stuff on the bottom. I'll put time stamps in occasionally to make it easy to get to points as well.

There is a lot going on tonight, between the AEW Tag Team Championship Match between the Champions the Young Bucks and Santana and Ortiz of the Inner Circle and Riho versus Serena Deeb in another Women's Championship Contender Eliminator Tournament Match. There is also a ton more in store! Fair warning ahead of time when Adam "Hangman" Page appears I will sing his praises and be very biased in favor of him because he's my AEW favorite.

Speaking of Hangman the first wrestler to enter the ring and kick us off is the Cowboy himself and he is about to do some Cowboy Shit! Big Money Matt Hardy joins him in tag team action to kick us off. Hopefully we get an explanation of what the contract Hangman switched with Hardy's says.

Hardy and Hangman face The Hybrid 2 in tag team action. Hangman is just too quick, powerful and awesome for Angelic and Jack Evans. Good thing too because Hardy is letting the cowboy do all the work.

As I say that Hardy tags in right as Hangman is about to use his Buckshot Lariat finisher. Hardy gets the pin for his team despite Hangman carrying the team on his back like Greg Jennings!

Now it is time for us to learn what was said in the contract of Hangman. Duval the Jacksonville Jaguars mascot is the one carrying out the papers.

Matt Hardy versus Hangman at Revolution and if Hangman wins he gets all of Hardy's earnings from the first quarter of 2021! Hardy asks for Hangman to put up the same and the Cowboy accepts.



Duval attacks and it is Isiah Kassidy and now Hardy pays the Hybrid 2 as well! They are all attacking Hangman noooooo! Wait Dark Order to the rescue never thought I would say that.

I get AEW has to spread the women's tournament matches on AEW and on YouTube on Monday to make things fit but I wish they would split it a bit more evenly so we could see more women's matches on television, but at least we are getting the tournament.

8:25 ET

Now for the return of the first AEW Women's Champion Riho who faces Serena Deeb the NWA Women's Champion. Which one of these fierce competitors will move?

Also Riho weighing only 98 pounds is just crazy, how does she not get hurt more often?

Deeb is really working on the left leg on Riho and Riho has also been damaging the left leg of Deeb so this might develop into a hop match.

619 from Riho and now for another top rope move and there is a foot stomp to the back of Deeb! Back to the top rope and Cross Body! Near pin but Deeb powers out.

8:38 ET

Power Bomb to Stretch Muffler by Deeb on Riho, Riho turns it into a quick roll-up! Some back and forth heated action!