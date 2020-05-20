The final stop before Double Or Nothing takes place tonight on AEW Dynamite!

We will have the top four contenders for the AEW Women's Championship meet in tag team action as Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander team up to face Nyla Rose and Dr. Britt Baker. Who will get the momentum heading into their respective matches on Saturday?

Orange Cassidy vs. Ray Fenix in what is sure to be one of the more interesting matches on the evening. Last week we saw Fenix make his presence known by kicking the OC into oblivion. With Fenix being on a roll since his return, how will the Freshly Squeezed one get revenge as they prepare for the Casino Ladder Match?

MJF vs. Marko Stunt. Despite Stunt's win on last night's episode of AEW, he has a taller order to face in MJF, who is unbeaten in single's action. Will the pompous superstar be victorious in his tune up to face fellow Jurassic Express member Jungle Boy at DoN?

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. 10 of the Dark Order. Moxley wants retribution for Brodie Lee stealing his title but 10 has been effective since his debut. Will he get the big upset or will the champion take out his frustrations to get his hands on the Exalted One?

"Spanish God" Sammy Guevara will take on "Broken" Matt Hardy in a final showdown before the first-ever 'Stadium Stampede' match at TIAA Bank Stadium between the Elite and Inner Circle. We last saw Hardy despondent over the destruction of Vanguard1, how will be respond to the heinous actions of the nefarious heel group?

Also, we will get what is sure to be a classic confrontation between Arn Anderson and Jake "The Snake" Roberts! Sparks will fly as these legends of the industry meet one another in preparation for their clients' match for the TNT Championship.

