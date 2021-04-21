AEW Dynamite Results & Analysis

It's Wednesday night, and you know what that means...

We are LIVE from Daily's Place in Jacksonville and there's a packed card on the docket tonight.

Ricky Starks vs. Hangman Adam Page

Taz joins the commentary crew. They lock up and Page takes advantage with the headlock scissors. Leapfrog by Page and he lays some boots in the corner. He throws Starks out of the ring and hits a plancha on the outside. Hook challenges Page but thinks better of that. Fallaway slam by Page gets two. Starks hits the clothesline and then puts Page on the ropes with a shove. He hits Page with a forearm shiver to the back. He jumps on the rope and Page hits a clothesline, followed by an elbow. Another fallaway slam gets two. Misses the sliding lariat and Starks hits a powerbomb for two. He's favoring his ankle. He tries again for the powerbomb but Page drives him into the corner. They go up top and another fall away slam by the Cowboy. Clothesline by Page gets two. Misses the Buckshot Lariat and Starks hits the spear for two. He hits Page on the back to go for the Rochambeau but Page reverses and gets a rear chin lock for the tap out. [**1/2] Solid match that you know would've been much better if not for the ankle injury.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Afterwards Taz tries to distract Page to allow Hook to attack from behind. As Brian Cage comes out for the triple team, the Dark Order comes out to aid the Cowboy and Team Taz splits.

Penta El Zero Miedo (w/Alex Abranthes) vs. Trent?

Penta gets control with the arm lock but Trent gets the ankle take down. Chops by Trent but Penta gets him in the ropes. Double knees takes down Penta. Clothesline by Trent takes Penta out to the ring and he follows with the tope suicida. Back in the ring, Penta with the crossbody followed by the slingblade. Elbow by Penta is reversed by Trent who catches him with the tornado DDT. Destroyer by Penta as we go picture in picture. We're back and Penta is laying in shots on Trent's head. Reverse in the ropes and Trent hits the half-and-half. Flying knee strike by Trent gets two. In the corner Penta hits the back stabber for two. Penta hits the pumphandle sit down for two. They go on the apron and exchange chops but Trent hit a suplex and then a spear on the outside. Alex grabs a mic and says that his friends suck and even his mother. Trent says that's enough and grabs a chair but Orange Cassidy comes in. While the ref is distracted Alex hits him with a mic and Penta hits the Package Piledriver for the win. [**] Good match that was hurt by the break.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

JR with the Pinnacle

JR asks for their reaction to last week's promo. Instead of a scarf, Tully gets him another one, courtesy of Wardlow. Speaking of which, the big man addresses how Jericho was scared to say his name. MJF says that Jericho got one thing right, it was that he is a mark, but not for him but his spot.