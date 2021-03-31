AEW Dynamite Results for March 31

It's Wednesday night, you know what that means...

Christian Cage vs. Frankie Kazarian. Cage kisses the mat as he enters for his first match in seven years. They lock up and Kaz takes him to the ropes. Cage takes him down with a headlock. Wristlock by Cage takes down Kaz as he focuses on the arm, and counters with a headlock. Kaz gets up and knocks him out of the ring. Cage looks winded but as Kaz chases, he eats a chop. Kaz hiptosses him over the ropes. Chops by Kaz and he throws Cage into the corner. Punches by Kaz. Cage counters with the back elbow and goes up top. Kaz pushes him over the top and onto the floor. Cage tries to get back on the apron and Kaz hits a leg drop. Rear sleeperhold by Kaz and he follows with the backdrop. Kaz puts his head on Cage's neck. He throws Cage into the corner but as Kaz charges Cage boots him. Swinging DDT from the top and gets a two count. Whip into the ropes and Cage hits him with a few punches. He steps on Kaz's neck. Diving European uppercut for two. Cage is limping as he takes Kaz up top and hits some mounting punches. Kaz takes him onto the ground. Cage gets up and tries the Killswitch but instead hits the reverse DDT. He goes up top and misses the splash. Kaz gets a sleeper hold and turns it into the crossface chicken wing. Cage gets the ropes to break the hold. Kaz steps on the chest as chants of "Let's Go Christian." Roll up by Cage gets two. Kaz hits the second rope legdrop for two. He pushes Cage into the corner and gets some slaps. Kaz takes him up top for a superplex but Cage fights him off. Headbutt by Kaz. He hits the Flux Capacitor! Cage kicks out at 2.95. Killswitch attempt is broken up and Kaz pushes him off. Second rope legdrop attempt misses. Cage goes up top...frogsplash gets 2.99! Kaz's back is turned and he gets the chicken wing attempt. Cage pushes him into the corner....KILLSWITCH! Cage gets the victory [****] This was a wrestling clinic worthy of a PPV. Both guys put on their working boots and didn't try to wow the crowd but instead use old school psychology.

Darby Allin and Sting have a video package talking about Matt Hardy's money doesn't mean anything.