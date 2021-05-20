AEW Dynamite Results & Analysis

It's Wednesday night, and you know what that means...

Christian Cage vs. Matt Sydal

They will both be at the Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing. Lock up and Christian gets the early advantage. Takedown gets one. Sydal gets one of his own followed by the snapmare. They go into the corner where Christian gets a cheap shot. He trips up Sydal on the ropes as he goes for the moonsault press. Dropkick through the ropes by Cage! Roll back into the ring for two. Diving uppercut by Cage gets two. Sydal hip tosses Cage and gets a drop kick. Meteora by Sydal gets two. Cage throws Sydal into the corner but eats a spin kick. Charge by Sydal connects with knee strikes for two. Cage counters out of the Lightning Spiral with a drop of his own. Spear misses and Sydal gets a sunset flip for two. Grounding strait jacket by Sydal but Cage rolls out of the way. He drops Sydal but misses with the charge. Sydal misses the flip and Cage spears him for two. Sydal tries to get a standing moonsault but Cage counters into the Killswitch for the victory. [**] Pretty standard fare which was a series of counters.

After the match Cage invites Taz to come to the ring, but instead here comes Starks. He says that we got some business to handle and Team Taz comes from behind to attack the competitors. Hangman Page comes in and he and the Machine Brian Cage go at it until he falls due to the numbers game. Team Taz stands tall.

The Acclaimed vs. Jon Moxley/Eddie Kingston

Before the match they show a pre-taped promo by each team. The faces get at the Acclaimed from the jump, throwing them out of the ring and eventually stomping on each in the corners. Chops to the chest by Moxley to Caster followed by a slap to the back. Tag to Kingston and he eye gouges Caster when the ref is distracted. We go picture in picture.

We're back and the Acclaimed double team Kingston until he gets the hot tag to Moxley. He tosses out Bowens and gets a suplex on Caster. Clothesline followed by the piledriver. Sleeper to Bowens on the apron. Caster takes advantage and hits a superplex. Cross body by Bowens for the pin until Kingston breaks it up. Sleeper by Moxley and as he tags in Kingston. Caster pulls out Moxley and throws the chain to Bowens. The ref sees the chain and attempts to throw it out. Meanwhile, Moxley hits Caster with the boombox and they get the wheelbarrow-paradigm shift combo for the finisher. [**1/2] Solid tag team match and the Acclaimed looked like they belonged.

Alex Marvez is attempting to interview Jericho while he is with Dean Malenko to get the scoop on if the Inner Circle will face the Pinnacle at Stadium Stampede. He says that he will have to wait and as Marvez leaves, Jericho and Malenko reminisce on the days of 1,004 holds, yet Jericho says he forgot a few.

Tony Schiavone in the ring with Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky. Sky tells Sting to step aside. Page grabs the mic and says he's going to take everything away from Darby Allin. The lights go out, we get snow (in May?) and Sting along with the former TNT champion to attack the heels in retaliation for last week.

The Pinnacle are at a restaurant, and MJF addresses Jericho. Dax says that they should be chasing championships but have to deal with the Inner Circle. Shawn Spears takes out the waiter and is told to relax. Tully throws the waiter a bank note for his troubles.

Rebel vs. Hikaru Shida

Anyone know why Rebel is on crutches? Anyway, Shida comes out to a loud pop. Shida goes to town on Rebel while she feigns her knee injury, only to do some jumping jacks. Shida is in no mood and works the knee. She grabs a black glove of her own, prompting Baker to get on the apron to distract the ref. Rebel hits Shida with the crutch and then the suplex for two. Shida gets the knee breaker and forces Rebel to tap. [**] An extra star for the story they told during the match.

Afterwards Baker drops Shida's face into the title belt and holds it aloft.

Kenny Omega and Don Callis tells the rest of the Best Friends to leave as they address Orange Cassidy. They show a highlight package of what happened last week. They offer Cassidy a contract to back out of the match due to injury. He tears up the contract without a thought. Omega doesn't budge and Callis has a backup contract.

The Inner Circle Responds to the Pinnacle

Ortiz gets on the stick and says that at this point, talk is cheap! Sammy gets on next and agrees. So does Hager, who says if they don't accept they are just like them. Jericho goes on last and says if Stadium Stampede is worth it. He says yes, because they want to finally get back at the Pinnacle, so they accept the challenge at Double or Nothing.

Tony is with Jade Cargill and the lawyer from last week, who says he wants to work for her. She tells him to step.

NWA Women's Championshp Match: Serena Deeb vs. Red Velvet.

Deeb is returning from surgery and she instantly goes to work on Velvet with a suplex and neckbreaker for two. Velvet slips out of the Detox and Serena gets a stomach punch. Kicks in the corner by the champ. Velvet reverses and gets some punches of her own. We go picture in picture.

We're back and Velvet gets the body press on Deeb for one. They go to the apron where Velvet pushes Deeb to the floor. Sloppy moonsault by Velvet though. They go back into the ring where she covers for two. Velvet is favoring her knee. She misses the high kick but Deeb rolls out of it. Roll up by Velvet gets two. Powerbomb by Deeb gets two. Serenity lock by Deeb and Velvet forces out with a roll up. Another Serenity Lock and Velvet has no other choice but to tap. [***] Great match and Serena Deeb has proven she is the best women's wrestler in the NWA and AEW.

Pac is with Marvez outside of the Elite's dressing room.

Anthony Ogogo vs. Austin Gunn

Ogogo hit his punch. That's all you need to know. [*]

SCU is with Alex Marvez, asking Daniels what his future is. He sent out a cryptic tweet saying that he is done and he goes to hug Kazarian. As for Kaz, he says that he's going after the Elite for what happened last week.

While we go picture in picture, Sammy comes back with the signs!

The new TNT champion arrives

MIRO comes to the ring with his belt and gets on the mic. He thanks his Lord and Savior for protecting him and making him destroy everybody. He tells Darby to go home and do more videos as the crowd chants for the former champion. Next week there will be an open challenge during Friday Night Dynamite. Lance Archer comes out on the mic. The Murderhawk Monster is going to challenge Miro at Double or Nothing.