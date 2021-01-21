AEW Dynamite Recap & Analysis

It's Wednesday, and you know what that means...

Celebration of -1 Birthday: The Dark Order comes out with a birthday cake for -1 and they celebrate. John Silver not only is excited about the birthday but also about the possibility of Hangman Adam Page joining the cult. The crowd sings Happy Birthday to -1. Chaos Project comes out to ruin the party. Luther says that AEW has become a child care center and they don't like children. They fight and here's HANGMAN! Page leaps off the stage and jumps both Chaos Project and TH1. The bell rings and the match starts.

Evans takes control for the heels as they attack Silver in their corner. Tag to Page and he lays shots on the heels, finishing with a spinebuster on Angelico. Fallaway slam gets two. The match breaks down as all eight combatants (Reynolds and Cabana join in as well) go at it. Fallaway slam by Page on Serpentico. Meanwhile, Silver attacks Chaos Project on the outside. Beautiful moonsault by Page onto Luther as the faces hold his arms. Back in the ring, Cabana enters the match and the faces execute a triple backdrop on Serpentico for two. He takes control and pushes Colt on the outside. Evans with the 450 splash for two. He tries to do the same to Page but gets powerbombed over the barricade. Luther tries to attack Colt and here's -1 with the kendo stick! Hassan CHOP! Powerbomb onto the cake!! In the ring, Page hits the Buckshot Lariat to Serpentico, followed by the Superman pin by Reynolds for the win. [***] A solid match and quite entertaining given the participants.

After the match -1 hits Serpentico with the kendo stick and they send Chaos Project on their way. Silver gets on one knee and proposes to Page about joining the Dark Order. He says he's done the group thing and it didn't work out well. He says no and walks away, ruining the celebration.

Alex Marvez standing with MJF and Jericho. He says that there's dissention and the match could create division. Le Champion says it won't happen and that they will stay a unit regardless of the result.

Sting Congratulates Darby: Tony Schiavone is in the ring and announces the legend. He comes out to cheers. The TNT Champion follows. Sting is wearing a Brodie Lee t-shirt. He says that he likes it and he congratulates Allin for being the champ. He wasn't there last week to interrupt, but Taz does. He says that they fight street style, and Ricky Starks says they couldn't see them in the streets. Team Taz says let's do a Street Fight. Darby takes the mic and says to be careful what they wish for because it might happen.