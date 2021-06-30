AEW Dynamite Recap & Analysis

It's (finally) Wednesday night, and you know what that means...

Chris Jericho will be joining the crew on commentary as he comes out to 'Judas.'

Tag Team Eliminator Match: Young Bucks vs. Eddie Kingston & Penta El Zero Miedo

If the faces win, they get a tag team title shot. The Bucks come out with Brandon Cutler and they're sporting full mustaches. The bell rings and they start to throw fists. Penta hits a kick off the apron while Eddie gets a roll up for two. Ghetto Clutch for two. Matt Jackson hasn't even taken his jacket off yet as Eddie chops him in the corner. Penta gets up top and double stomps Matt while Eddie holds him down for a two count. Tag to Penta, but Matt drives him in the corner and hits a clothesline. Cannonball kick by the Bucks. Tag to Nick and they hit a double elbow. Penta hits a diving cross body and tags Eddie. He lays shots into the brothers. Fisherman suplex on Nick for two. Knee shot to the midsection. He goes outside and hits an exploder on Matt but eats a kick from Nick. Splash by Matt and Cutler sprays them off. Back in the ring Nick gets a one count. Kingston no sells the double kicks and attacks but eats a knee strike by Nick. Tag to Matt who lays in some punches. He fights Matt up top and headbutts him several times. Superplex by Kingston! Hot tag to Penta who attacks with a series of kicks. Casadora into a DDT! Slingblade by Penta on Nick and then a Code Red gets...two? The fans aren't liking it. Fear Factor countered by Matt into a slingshot. Tag to Nick who gets the hurricanrana. Kick to Penta in the corner but the faces hit a kick into a German suplex counter into a two count. Matt goes outside and hits a diving crossbody. Back in the ring Nick and Penta exchange chops but Penta hits a kick. Nick grabs referee Rick Knox and donkey kicks Penta in the midsection. Matt back in and they hit the package piledriver for two but Eddie makes the save.

The Good Brothers arrive as Eddie fights them off. Cutler comes in and sprays Matt by mistake. Frankie Kazarian comes in and attacks Cutler. Penta takes Matt and hits the package piledriver. Back slap by Eddie and he pins Matt! [***] A surprising finish with the right result. Kaz coming in to help makes sense from a storyline perspective.

Before the match Jungle Boy is in the locker room with Christian Cage who gives him encouragement to be the first AEW wrestler to get 50 wins. Luchasaurus and Marko arrive to have an intellectual discussion about dinosaurs.

Tony Schiavone is in the ring with the "Men of the Year" discussing Ethan Page's Coffin Match against Darby Allin next week. Page says that what they are doing is frankly not enough. He wants to finish off Allin once and for all after fighting him in the independents and more. The lights go black and we get snow (in June?) and here comes Sting with a wooden coffin. On the video screen we see Darby lighting up a coffin with a flamethrower. Out of the coffin comes Darby and they attack! Sting hits the Scorpion Death Drop and Allin scratches the eyes of Ethan Page. Refs come out to separate the duo. Page grabs the mic and says he can't beat him at 100%. He says the match is off and can't touch him a week before the match, which now is scheduled for Fyter Fest.

We get a recap of last Saturday night's match between Jungle Boy & Kenny Omega.

Jungle Boy vs. Jack Evans

Jericho isn't feeling the crowd singing along to 'Tarzan Boy,' hmmm. They lock up and JB flips out of into a headlock of his own. Chain wrestling taking place and Evans grabs the ropes. He hits JB with a leaping kick but JB slaps him. Dropkick to Evans as we go picture in picture.

We're back and JB is still chopping Evans. Dropkick to the knee followed by the clothesline. He charges and eats a boot by Evans. They go up top and Evans slips out and JB moves out of the German Suplex and locks in the Snaretrap and Evans taps! [**1/2] A standard match to give Jungle Boy some momentum. Great idea of AEW to put over the 50th win for Jungle Jack Perry.

Afterwards the Hardy Family Office come out, followed by the Jurassic Express and Christian Cage. He takes down Hardy but the heel escapes when Evans interferes.

We get a promo by MJF who goes after Chris Jericho, and he challenges him to a match next week. He then discusses facing Guevara tonight.