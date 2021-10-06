AEW Dynamite Recap

It's Wednesday night, and you know what that means!

Tonight AEW Dynamite takes place in the city of Brotherly Love, as they celebrate their second year anniversary.

1 Gallery 1 Images

We go right to it without introductions. Jungle Boy and Nick Jackson start us off. Shoulder tackle by Jackson. He misses a corkscrew kick and JB flips over the ropes and gets the drop kick. Tag to Cole who stomps him in the corner. He goes to gloat and then returns to slap Cole and boots him. Tag to Cage who chops him and another tag to JB who elbows Cole off the top rope. Quick tag to Cage to hammers him and slaps him over the top rope. Cole breaks up the Unprettier attempt but Cage hits some punches on the cage. Matt Jackson comes in and gets flattened. Tag to JB who kicks Matt. He and Cage flip over Omega but JB eats a kick by Cole. Tag to the champ and Omega springboards in to a chorus of boos. He takes JB into the corner and Nick hits JB. Matt tries to interrupt but JB boots both brothers. Chop by JB and a beautiful flip into an arm drag lock. Tag to Bryan Danielson who uppercuts Matt, followed by chops and kicks. Omega comes in and quickly retreats. Tag to Luchasaurus and he throws BD into Matt. The big dinosaur chops Matt. He tags JB who hits Cole and Omega. Cage comes in and spears Matt, followed by the rest of the faces attack Matt in the corner. All eight participants go after each other. Nakazawa tries to hit Cage with the laptop but he no sells it. However Brandon Cutler hits Cage with the spray. Meltzer Driver by the Young Bucks.

They kick Marko Stunt while Doc Sampson gets the medical staff to attend to Cage. Back in the ring Matt tags Nick and he kicks JB in the corner. Tag to Cole and he gets the Camel Clutch. Tag to Omega who berates JB who suplexes the champ and hits a clothesline. Danielson knocks out Nakazawa and the Young Bucks are double teaming JB in the ring. He hits a double DDT and makes the hot tag to Danielson who boots Cole off the apron. Tag to Omega and they have the standoff. Dual elbows and then Omega boots him in the gut. Danielson slips and slingblades Omega. Running boots in the corner by Danielson, then he hits the hurricanrana off the top rope. Diving headbutt is broken up by the Young Bucks. Luchasaurus comes in and clotheslines him. Cole with the knee strike and Omega with the snapdragon. Tiger suplex by Danielson gets two. Cattle Mutilation by Danielson but Nick hits the senton from the top rope.

Tag to Cole and to Luchasaurus who cleans house by tossing the heels and boots the champ in the corner. Cole superkicks him but gets goozled onto Omega. He turns around and misses the superkick only to deliver one of his own. Moonsault by Luchasaurus. Tope suicida by Danielson. Omega hits one of his own onto the faces. Cole decides not to do one and gets chokeslammed by Luchasaurus, followed by a moonsault for two. Tag to JB and he eats a V-Trigger by Omega. Low blow to Luchasuarus and they botch the Meltzer Driver, allowing JB to come in and clear house but he eats a superkick, snapdragon and then the Panama Sunrise but Danielson breaks it up. He attacks the Superkliq with a series of elbows. Kicks to Omega's chest and he eats a BTE kick. BTE Trigger to Jungle Boy and Cole gets the pin. [**1/2] It was fun but I took a star off by the botch and too many indy-riffic spots. Taking Cage out of the match early was an interesting twist, so we'll see where that goes.