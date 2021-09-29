AEW Dynamite Recap & Analysis

It's Wednesday night, and you know what that means...AEW is LIVE from Rochester, NY!

R.I.P. Jon Huber, aka Brodie Lee

A loud "Brodie" chant starts us off from the crowd as CM Punk makes his way through the arena and to the commentary booth.

It's all about the BOOM!

Adam Cole vs. Jungle Boy

They lock up and Cole gets the headlock for the advantage. Already dueling chants as JB takes him down. Cole whips JB in to the corner and gets a side headlock takedown for two. They fight at the ropes as JB gets the headlock and then the shoulder tackle off the ropes. Cole gets up and boots him in the chest. Whip into the corner and JB slaps him in the chest followed by the dropkick. Cole goes outside to recover but JB chases him. Back in the ring Cole stomps him and JB falls to the outside. In pursuit, Cole slams his head on the apron and then throws him back in the ring. Neckbreaker by Cole, followed by a side headlock. He whips JB in the corner and then poses. They exchange shots but as they get in the corner and JB locks in the Tree of Woe, followed by a dropkick for two. Roll up by Cole gets two. Neckbreaker by Cole gets two. He slaps JB around until he returns the favor and hits a hurricanrana and a kick to the head for two. Back drop by JB gets two. He goes to the rope and eats a superkick from Cole. Panama Sunrise attempt is missed and JB goes for a plancha but eats another superkick. JB recovers long enough to hit a hurricanarana off the apron! Cole with another brutal superkick and PANAMA SUNRISE! 1...2....NO! Jungle Boy locks in the Snaretrap but as he tries to bring Cole back to the center of the ring Cole pushes him outside. As Cole and Jungle Boy tie up, the ref gets in the way and he donkey kicks Jungle Boy in the nads. LAST SHOT! Cole gets the 3 count. [****] This match was PPV worthy and we need another rematch. They worked slow and then picked up the pace without the indy-riffic spots that have plagued AEW matches. Cheating his way to victory protects Jungle Boy and keeps Cole strong.

The Elite come out to celebrate and we go to commercial.

We're back and Karl Anderson is on the mic touting the talent of their Superkliq. As Nakazawa grabs the mic we get a loud CM Punk chant and he hands it to Kenny Omega. The AEW World Champion talks about outlasting Bryan Danielson and here comes the American Dragon. BD asks the crowd if they want a rematch. He challenges anyone on the Elite to fight on Rampage. BD says he's not coming alone and the Jurassic Express along with Christian Cage and Kaz come out. The Elite scatter. Chants of "Kenny No Balls" echoes through the Rochester crowd.

Tony Schiavone is with the Lucha Bros and Andrade along with Jose. They challenge them to the AAA tag titles.

Dante Martin/Matt Sydal vs. Cody Rhodes/Lee Johnson

Cody still looks confused by the boos of the Rochester crowd. The bell rings and he starts off with Dante, much to Arn's disdain. He locks up and gets the side headlock on Dante. Tag to Lee and Sydal joins in. The veteran takes him down with a side headlock and then a kick. Lee gets some coaching from Arn. Whip into the ropes and Lee takes Dante down. Kick by Martin but Lee reverses it. A series of reverse flips and the tag partners join in as we go picture in picture.

We're back and Sydal has Lee Johnson tied up. Lightning Spiral broken up. During the break we get Dante with a furious senton on Cody and Lee. Meanwhile, Cody hits his uppercut on Dante and a quick slam for two. They exchange punches but Cody kicks them both. Vertebreaker by Cody gets two. Dante with a missle dropkick off the top rope for two. Moonsault by Dante off the ropes for two! Cody flips Dante over. Lee tags Cody and kicks Sydal out of the ring. Kick by Lee to Dante and hits the Neckbreaker for three. [***] Great match with a lot of spots.

Afterwards Tony Schiavone comes in the ring to interview and Cody calls out Malakai Black. Arn tells him to stop talking and that he should've finished off Black last week. He says until Cody is ready to do what is necessary, he's going to not coach a loser and tells Lee to come on.