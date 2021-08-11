AEW Dynamite Recap & Analysis

It's Wednesday night, you know what that means...

We have a photo tribute to the late great Bobby Eaton. Always one of the best wrestlers to ever lace them up...

MJF is with Wardlow talking about the main event match with Jericho. He tells his bodyguard to get the job done tonight.

Trios Match: The Elite vs. Dante Martin & Sydal Brothers

The Matts start us off, with the Jackson one taking him down. Tag to Nick and he faces Dante who dropkicks him upon entry. Kenny Omega comes in and is double teamed by the Sydal brothers. The faces triple baseball slide kick the Elite out of the ring, followed by a rocket launcher by Dante. Back in the ring, Mike Sydal gets a sunset flip but Omega comes in and breaks it up with a stomp. The faces come in and set up Matt Jackson with a triple bridge (!) but the AEW World Champion comes in with a series a snapdragons. However, Dante gets an impressive standing flip and takes down the Elite with an impressive array of dropkicks. Great hurricanrana off the top rope to the champ! He goes up top and misses the stomp on Matt, only to eat a superkick from Matt Jackson. Omega comes in with the V-Trigger on Matt Sydal, then hits a neckbreaker on Dante, followed by the V-Trigger. One Winged Angel is broken up by an enzuguri by Dante. Tiger Driver 98 turns into a pinning combination by Dante for two. One Winged Angel by Omega, followed by an Elite Trigger gets the 3 count. [**1/2] An amazing array of aerials by Dante Martin, but the expected result nonetheless.

Afterwards Don Callis grabs the mic, and begins to talk, but here comes Christian Cage along with Jurassic Express as we go to break.

