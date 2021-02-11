What happened on Dynamite?

It's Wednesday night, and you know what that means...

TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Joey Janela

Darby is sporting new body paint. They lock up and they go into the corner, where Janela mocks him. Allin with the off the rope arm drag into a dropkick. They go on the apron where Janela hits the suplex followed by the elbow suicida to the outside. They get back in the ring and Allin hits the elbows in the corner. Leg lock by Janela but Darby fights it off. They go to the ropes where Janela hits him in the eyes. Back body drop by Janela is reversed into a dropkick. Allin pulls his arm on the ropes, knocking down Janela. He hits a tope suicida and takes him back in the ring for two. Armbar attempt is broken up. Coffin drop elbow is reverses into a German suplex and a thrust kick for two by Janela. He looks at the championship and Darby drags his arm again. Punches by Janela followed by a clothesline. Darby reverses the suplex into a stunner for two. Magistral roll by Darby for two. Piledriver by Janela for two. He takes Darby up top as he favors the left arm. Darby elbows the arm and hits a Code Red for two. Hammerlock take down followed by the Coffin Drop Elbow by Darby ends the match. [***] Solid match with both guys showing out. Had a few too many spots but it's a minor nitpick.

Jon Moxley talks about the events of last week. He says that if KENTA wants the title then he's going to have to meet him in the ring. They will meet on February 26th. Tonight's match is unsanctioned and he says that this is just for fun.

Sammy Guevara returns to the Inner Circle locker room after what happened last week. He says he needs a minute alone with MJF and the guys leave. He says that MJF wants to take over the Inner Circle. MJF says that he realized that it's more sinister than that, and it's that he hates Chris Jericho and wants to take over the Inner Circle. He finds out that MJF is recording it and throws the phone to the wall and decks him!

Avalon/Cesoni vs. Cody Rhodes/Lee Johnson

Before the match Cody goes over to Arn Anderson's son. Rhodes takes advantage of Avalon early with the armbar and tags Johnson. Cesoni with the blind tag and he knocks down Johnson. Avalon back in and misses the charge and Johnson uses his athleticism to leapfrog and dropkick him to the ground. Jawbreaker to Cesoni who tags Cody but his elbows aren't working but his the falling clothesline. Pumphandle slam by Cesoni as we go picture in picture.

We're back and Avalon springboards Rhodes but he gets him in the fireman's carry. Rhodes continuing to favor the arm. Hot tag to Johnson and he hits clothelines and a hanging neckbreaker. Benoni charges and missed. Great tilt-a-whirl by Johnson to hit him on the outside. Neckbreaker by Johnson gets two. Benoni throws Rhodes out of the ring and chokeslams Johnson. Avalon misses and Johnson rolls him up for three. [***] Beautiful moment after a solid match.

Chants of Lee as the Nightmare Family joins him as well as Tony Schiavone interviews him. He says he didn't have the words to say but he gives the Rhodes family credit.

Dasha is with the AEW Tag Team Champions. Before they talk, The Good Brothers come up and gives a report on last week's ratings. Anderson says that they were there to distract the Private Party. Matt Jackson said that they want to defend the titles against Santana and Ortiz next week. They don't want to do the Too Sweet on camera, but Nick obliges.

PAC vs. Nick Nemeth

They lock up and PAC gut kicks him, followed by a snap suplex. Elbows into the corner and PAC goes up top. Massive dropkick and he stares at his fallen opponent. Elbows by Nemeth but it's all for naught as PAC hits some vicious kicks and Nemeth rolls out of the floor. PAC follows him and throws him out into the ring. Nemeth with a dropkick into a DDT. PAC rolls out of the floor. Kick to the gut when Nemeth goes out. PAC takes him back into the ring and boots him in the corner. Nemeth is selling as PAC drags him. He goes up top...BLACK ARROW into the Brutalizer and Nemeth taps. [*] Squash City