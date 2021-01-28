AEW presents their first ever Dynamite Awards Show

AEW Awards Show Recap and Analysis 1/27/21

AEW Awards Show Recap and Analysis 1/27/21

Tonight is going to be a spectacular show as AEW celebrates its first ever Dynamite Awards! Also, there will be plenty of matches on hand as we get ready for Beach Break. Join us won't you? Come back for updates as the night progresses. 

Eddie Kingston vs. Lance Archer

Kingston pushes Justin Roberts out of the way as he enters the ring. Archer comes with Jake Roberts but sends him to the back, much to the legend's dismay. They go right at it with punches and chops until Archer takes him down. Kingston uses his guile to kick down the Murderhawk Monster to take advantage. He works the back until Archer hits the pounce (PERIODT). Chokeslam onto Kingston sends him over the ropes! He follows Kingston and smashes his head into the camera. Back in the ring he hits a full nelson slam. The match continues to have a slow yet methodical pace as they use their wits to take one another down. Kingston reverses the Blackout attempt but eats a ripcord into the chokeslam by Lance. He walks on the top rope and hits the moonsault but no pinfall attempt. He slams Kingston's head into the mat with the claw but here comes Blade & Butcher, and they've got Jake Roberts with them. Distracted, Lance goes after them, allowing Bunny to slip the good ol' FOREIGN OBJECT into Eddie's hands. While the ref's back is turned, Eddie hits Lance in the face and gets the pinfall. [***] Solid match with the old school heel finish. 

