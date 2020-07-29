It's going to be an action filled night of AEW Dynamite, with three title defenses on the card, including the highly anticipated bout between Cody and Warhorse for the TNT Championship.

1 Gallery 1 Images

We are LIVE at Daily's Place, and it starts off with the "Demo God" Chris Jericho and the rest of the Inner Circle as they get ready for their 10-man match against Best Friends and Jurassic Express. Jericho and OC are going to start, but he tags in Hager, and here we go with the shin kicks. He avoids the clothesline from Hager who throws him into the corner. Hands come out of the pockets and he smacks Hager in the head. Tag to Jericho and now everyone comes in and here we go! Poor Refereer Aubrey Edwards as she has to direct traffic to get some sort of semblance. Trent throws Ortiz out of the ring and kicks Jericho. Chuck Taylor with a plancha, followed by a somersault. Luchasaurus tried to fly but Santana rebuffs his efforts, only to eat an ezuguri from Jungle Boy. Marko stunt comes in and is tossed onto Hager. He throws Stunt onto Luchasaurus who does a suicida on the rest of the Inner Circle. Orange CAssidy goes back in and puts on the shades, only to be embraced by a group hug. Sammy tries to dropkick the lovefest, and gets a beatdown from the faces in the corner. Sledgehammer blow from Hager onto Trent, who is still the legal man. Jericho with the kick to the back. Hager back in and he begins to wear on Trent with gut shots, and now Santana's in with some chops in the corner. They battle outside with Ortiz jumping on Trent. Back inside, Santana gets the suplex. Jericho and the rest of the Inner Circle back in and they beatdown on Trent. Chops to Trent in the corner and he boots Jericho. Dropkick from the top rope. Tag to Ortiz who stomps on Trent, cutting off the tag. In comes Santana and they hit the double team vertical suplex for two. Tag to Hager who hits Trent with an elbow shot. Tag to Sammy and he hits a knee for a two count. Sammy with the back body drop. Clothesline and the tag to Hager who gets a full nelson. Punches in the corner and her comes Ortiz with the stomps. Tag back to Hager and he puts Trent in a full nelson. He fights off Hager's charge but the big Oklahoman cuts off the hot tag by hitting the smaller members of the face team, pointing at Luchasaurus. Hot tag to the dinosaur! He cleans house on the Inner Circle. In comes Hager and the hosses go at it. His mask came off and Cassidy sticks up for his friend but he is attacked by Proud and Powerful. In comes Jungle Boy and Sammy goes after him. Tail whip by Luchasaurus. Jericho comes in with the bat but OC throws Le Champion over the ropes. Sammy with the kick and then the running knee. He goes up top and suddenly the music plays. It's Big Money Matt and he pushes Guevara off the top rope. Spin kick by Luchasaurus for win! [***] It was a pretty good match but lost a bit of momentum when Luchasaurus' mask almost came off. The interference of Hardy will lead to a resuming feud with Guevara, so there's that.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Jon Moxley is in a dungeon near a fence and he talks about the actions of Brian Cage attacking Darby Allin. The champ says that he couldn't let The Machine and Ricky Starks jump Darby without helping him. He says what will they do when it's two on two?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Cody vs. Warhorse: TNT Championship Title Match

The Indy darling comes out first and he's rocking with the crowd. The champ is escorted by his Coach Arn Anderson. The bell rings and they lock it up. Cody gets to the ropes and they break up the hold. Cody with the wristlock but Warhorse kicks out of it. He throws the challenger in the corner and refuses to slap him but Warhorse doesn't oblige. Roll through gets a two count and an arm drag by the challenger. Slam by Cody but he gets put in another armlock. They trade leapfrogs and Cody slides out of the ring in frustration. Arn coaches his tutelage and he goes back in. Cody with the strong headlock takedown. To the ropes and Warhorse with the clothesline! Picture in Picture time. Warhorse takes advantage with a headbutt and an arm drag. Cody trips him up in the cornerd and hits him with a charging elbow. He puts Warhorse up top for the superplex and connects! Pin attempt gets a two count. Cody wastes time with some push ups. He grabs the leg of Warhorse and slams it down. Stomp on the leg from the corner. Scoop slam by Cody and he connects with the grapevine leg lock. Warhorse grabs the ropes. Figure Four but Warhorse turns it around. Cody grabs the ropes to break it. Dropkick by Warhorse, followed by a clothesline! Whip into the ropes and he elbow strikes Cody. Stomp on the leg and he goes up top. Cody slides out again but Warhorse with the double stomp on the back of the neck. Back in and he hits the flying elbow for a 1...2...NO! Cody kicks out! Cody gets up with the Alabama Slam, jacknife gets a two count. Another Figure Four attempt but WArhorse pins him in a cradle for two. Cody charges in the corner but eats a boot! Warhorse up top and misses the double stomp and he kicks the leg. Warhorse blocks the Figure Four attempt and the Indy darling taps! [***1/2] Given the circumstances of the match, it was a pretty standard match but Warhorse was impressive.

After the match the Dark Order attacks Cody but here comes MATT CARDONA! He rips off his shirt and attacks Silver and Reynolds. He hugs Cody as they walk off.

Tony is out getting ready to talk about All Out but here comes the Inner Circle! Jericho ain't happy and tells everyone to shut up. He says that they are about creating ultimatums. In two weeks on August 12 there will be a rematch. Jericho vs. Cassidy, and after he wins OC will pay $7500 for the jacket. He says next week, he's going to challenge Orange Cassidy to a debate. Santana confirms that the jacket smells like cat piss.

Back to Schiavone and they cover the FTR contract signing and he asks for a tag team specialist to join them, and it's Coach Arn! They call for the tag team rules to actually be enforced. FTR said that August 12 is tag team appreciation night, hosted by FTR. Adam Page comes in with some whiskey to celebrate. Arn says not anymore. Mid-Atlantic represent!