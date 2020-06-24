Dynamite kicks off with the pyro and we're starting off with the lumberjacks already on the side of the ring (including recent signee Ricky Starks!) as the first match will be between Wardlow vs. Luchasaurus. They show us a recap of the brawl last week which led to this long awaited battle. The big hosses go for it throwing punches as Luchasaurus hits the elbow and a series of kicks. Clothesline by Wardlow! Lucha rolls out of the ring and is followed by Wardlow who shoves Jungle Boy out of the way. Back in the ring Wardlow charges at Lucha in the corner, and the big dinosaur rolls out of the ring, only to get attacked by the heels. He shoves them off and MJF stops his progress. Wardlow suplexes him back in the ring. Toss by Wardlow. The faces chant "Luchasaurus," and he responds with a kick to the mid-section, but Wardlow counters with a Northern Lights Suplex into mounting punches. Wardlow goes after the ref and when he turns around eats a chop and a spin kick by Luchasaurus. Shooting Star Press gets two. Chokeslam attempt into a big boot, but is led back into the ring by Wardlow. They go up top, and Wardlow with the superplex! Only gets a two count. Rising knee strike by Luchasaurus but Wardlow with a hurricanrana! Crossbody by Luchasaurus only gets two. They go outside and Wardlow slams the big dinosaur onto the entrance ramp. Jungle Boy goes to help his partner and is thrown to the heels, but Marko Stunt with the suicida. Meanwhile, the 6'5 guys are throwing punches and all of a sudden Brandon Cutler (?) tries to attack Wardlow and he's fed to the heels, as well as Marko Stunt. Roundhouse by Luchasaurus! He then does a shooting star press to all the heels on the outside. They go back in the ring and Luchasaurus hits another roundhouse. Chokeslam to Wardlow but MJF interferes and here's Jungle Boy with the spear to MJF! With the ref's back turned, Wardlow low blows Luchasaurus and hits the F10 for the win. [****] An impressive old school hoss fight with modern day athleticism. Wardlow really expanded his range here, and I have a feeling this feud will continue.

After the match the lumberjacks start to engage with one another in the ring while the victorious Wardlow walks off.

Meanwhile we get a video of Taz giving a video of Brian Cage's Drill Claw finisher.

Back on the show and heeeeerrrreeeee's Shida! The AEW Women's champ walks up to her opponent at Fyter Fest Penelope Ford, who smacks her before the referee separates them. Frustrated, she goes after her opponent Red Velvet with a quick knee strike and then the Falcon Arrow for the quick pin. [1/2] SQUASH

Afterwards, she goes right back after Ford and they go to blows, with Kip Sabian and Ricky Starks separating the combatants.

They have a press conference with Cody's entire crew. Arn talks about how Jake may be 50 feet away and all he does is talking smack. He says how Jake is not ready for this match with Cody. When this match is all said and done, Cody will still have the title. More questions from PWI's Matt Brock, asking Cody how does it feel to be the first TNT Champion, to which Cody talks about hope, and brings up Ricky Starks coming to Dynamite with $3.16 in his pocket but left with a job. He brings up how his whole life has been wrestling and the hope that the business provides. As he continues, Hager and his wife finally shows up. He walks up to Cody, stares at him and they pose, until Jake gets a cheap shot and out of nowhere his wife throws water in his face! Press conference apparently is over.

They do a Janela/Sonny Kiss vignette in which they beat up some guys at a gas station. OK.

Time for their match with Colt Cabana and his tag team partner Mr. Brodie Lee of the Dark Order. It's Lee and Sonny to start us off as they trade blows, and a springboard attempt into the corner is blocked off by the Exalted One. Tag to Janela who is immediately shoulder blocked to the ground. Tag to Colt who is double teamed by the Jersey duo. Hart Attack into a leg drop. Lee comes in and tosses Sonny out of the ring, but does a split to stop his momentum. As the ref is distracted, Alex Silver attacks Sonny and Colt takes advantage as we go to picture in picture. The (somewhat) Dark Order begin to attack Sonny as they tag in and out. Back from commercial Kiss avoids a clothesline and tags Janela who hits Colt with a crossbody and then goes after Lee. Somersault by the faces onto the heels on the outside! Janela takes Colt back in the ring and charges into him with the rising uppercut. Tag to Sonny and they hits their 450 splash combo and Lee breaks up the three count. Janela sends Lee over the top rope and Sonny follows up with a boot to the face of Lee! Tag to Janela and they go for a clothesline combo but Colt ducks and gets a roll up. Kick by Janela and Sonny goes up top but Reynolds and Silver pull Colt out of the way. Kick to the face by Lee but Lee counters with a lariat. He pulls Janela back in the ring...DISCUS PUNCH! He allows Colt to get the pin and the victory [**1/2] Not a bad match. While Sonny/Janela are very entertaining, there just wasn't enough of a consistent flow to rank it any higher.

After the match Lance Archer attacks Sonny Kiss and Janela throws a chair at the Murderhawk, who punches it out of the way and then beats him down until Jake Roberts calls him off.