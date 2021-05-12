AEW Results & Analysis

It's Wednesday night, and you know what that means...

Here's a preview of what's to come...

We see a split screen of Jon Moxley and Yuji Nagata preparing for their match, with Eddie Kingston holding Mox's IWGP U.S. Title...

IWGP U.S. Title Match: Yuji Nagata vs. Jon Moxley

Moxley comes out with his 'Wild Thing' theme, and Kingston is wearing a DMX shirt. They push one another and start throwing blows, but Nagata no sells it and kicks Mox with the Blue Thunder. We see Roger Romero in the stands as Yuji rolls outside. Back in, Mox gets a thunder kick for a one count. Mox goes up but Nagata counters with an exploder suplex. More kicks by Nagata and Mox tries to fight it off. They exchange punches. Nagata misses the kick and Mox retaliates with the lariat for a two count. Backdrop by Nagata and a knee to the solarplexes in the corner. They go up top and he hits the avalanche exploder. Another running knee gets two. Counter by Nagata into the Fuwijama armbar. Mox grabs the ropes to break it up. He gets the bulldog submission but Nagata fights out. Driving knees into the Paradigm Shift for the three count. [***] Not every wrestling match needs spots, and this was ten solid minutes of action. It may have looked slow to younger eyes, but it was a great match for a 53-year-old man who looked like he belonged.

Afterwards they do a ceremonial bow of respect and Moxley raises his hand.

We see Alex Marvez with three members of the Inner Circle. Ortiz says that Santana was arrested for using a fork. Hager says that they failed and Guevara asks for a rematch.

Cody has an announcement for Double or Nothing

He starts to discuss something about America, I don't know. Anyway, he mentions Anthony Ogogo, saying that he has a visa and makes American green. He then goes on to talk about being American, having a half and half baby, and long story short, he's challenging Ogogo to a match at Double or Nothing.

We get a video of the Young Bucks and SCU in happier times.

AEW World Tag Team Title Match: SCU vs. Young Bucks (If SCU loses, they must disband)

Apparently the Jackson brothers are wearing studs now. Bell rings and it's Kaz vs. Nick and they slap one another. He chases the champ around the ring and then lays some shots into him. Daniels comes in and hits a backdrop. Elbow drop into a legdrop by Kaz gets two. Don Callis joins the commentary booth. More double team offense by the former tag champs. They flip over Daniels and Matt clothelines Kaz then poses. They go outside and then hit a powerbomb on the apron while we go picture in picture.

We're back and SCU hits a double team powerbomb on Nick for two. Matt comes back in and eats a Celebrity Rehab. They set up for the BME but Matt breaks it up. Kicks by Nick Jackson followed by a bulldog. Cheap shot to Daniels and then the facebuster to Kaz. Superkick to Daniels on the outside post, and we see some color. He gets back on the apron and Kaz hits a rope assisted cutter for two. He goes to check on his partner and then gets double teamed with kicks. Buckle bomb by Matt Jackson. Kaz hits a Northern Lights Suplex to Matt on his brother for two. Kaz rolls him up but Doc Gallows distracts the ref. He knocks Matt out of the ring and hits a STYLES CLASH! Allen Jones on line one. The Bucks get the superkick into a tombstone piledriver. Daniels gets back in and breaks up the pin. Angels Wings! He tags in an unconscious Kaz and eats a spear from Matt. Matt flips him over as he attempts the Angels Wings. Daniels is out of gas. Matt Jackson mocks Shawn Michaels' "Im' sorry I love you" and kicks Daniels for a two count. Daniels with the uranage. He tries for the BME but is able to connect. Nick Jackson is able to break it up. Daniels clotheslines Anderson but while the ref is distracted Matt kicks Kaz and hits Daniels with Brandon Cutler's cold spray. Only gets two. Superkick party to Daniels gets the three count. [****] If that's SCU's last match, what a way to go! The Bucks are playing the heels to the tilt, and they went out like valiant warriors.

Eddie Kingston and Moxley has a camera crew with them as they destroy the Elite's locker room.

After the break we see Kaz and Daniels hug.

Dasha is with Christian Cage. He says that he has an open challenge for next week. In addition, he will be in the Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing. Matt Sydal comes to interrupt and says that he signed that open contract and will meet him next week.