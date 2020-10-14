Yours truly is back and better than ever! This episode has been a long time coming, and a celebration of everything that All Elite Wrestling has accomplished. Have there been some bumps along the way? Yes, but this has been a celebration of the very good, and how it is the place to be on Wednesday nights. Without further ado, here we go...

The pyro is explosive and we are still at Daily's Place, celebrating the anniversary. We see Penelope and Kip playing arcade games and action is already about to happen in the ring...

Chuck Taylor is looking really festive in that pink vest, and FTR is ready to go! Cash and Chuck starts us off. They lock up and Cash gets the shoulder block for the advantage. Dax comes in and the heels wristlock Chuck. Whip into the ropes and it's Chuck with the shoulder block into an Irish Whip take down. Tag to Trent and the Best Friends get the double team shoulder block. Dax drives him into the corner and hits some Flair chops. Trent delivers some of his own and elbows Cash for his troubles. FTR takes advantage and drop him. Back drop by Cash for a two count. Cash gets some chops. Tony Schiavone having flashbacks to WCW by forgetting what year AEW started but oh well. Cash tags in Dax and he gets the knee drop on Trent. Double team slingshot into the bottom rope. They continue to isolate Trent on the outside of the ring. Back in Dax gets a leg whip and tag to Cash. Abdominal stretch by Cash but Trent fights him off with a clothesline, but can't get the hot tag as Dax cuts it off. He gets Trent on the top rope, hits the super backdrop for a two count. Tag to Cash who gets a stomp and then tries for a body drop from the top rope, but Trent hits the knees. Hot tag to Chuck and he cleans house with clotheslines and then the tope suicida on the outside. Back in the ring Chuck hits the Falcon Arrow (HE DONE THE DEAL!) and gets only a two count. He tries to suplex Dax but Tully trips him up for a two count. Chuck goes after Blanchard but the heels double team Chuck. He fights out and tags Trent. Rising knee strike by Trent and it gets a two count. He hits Cash with the elbow strikes but he eats a clothesline. Dax takes out Chuck on the outside. Assisted powerbomb by Cash gets a two count. Tag to Dax who gets the back body drop for a two count. Dax puts Trent on the top rope but Trent elbows him to the ground as does Cash. The back body drop from the top rope is reversed by Trent for a two count. Chuck comes in and eats a Rolling DDT, but Trent gets one of his own. DDT by Dax for a two count. He calls for Cash to get up for the spike piledriver. However Chuck pushes him off the top rope...STRONG ZERO! 1...2...NO. Cash breaks it up. Suplex on the outside by Cash to Chuck. Trent dropkicks Cash onto the chair. He tries to dive towards Cash but he throws him into the arcade game. Kip tells Penelope to go to the back as Cash brings in Trent to the ring. FTR mocks him as he struggles to get up. Goodnight express is broken up. Trent tags in Chuck and he gets some chops on Dax. Cash comes in to hit him with the belt and misses. However, he didn't miss the second time with the belt shot as the ref is distracted. Dax rolls him up for the 1...2...3! [**1/2] This match was missing something, and it's a shame as the Best Friends came in with their working boots on.

Afterwards MIRO comes in and wipes out the Best Friends along with Kip, presumably to set up their next feud. Are we really setting up a feud because of a broken arcade set?

Next match is Miro and Kip in a squash match against Sean Mautla and Lee Johnson. He just throws Mautla all around the area. He throws Johnson around the outside and tags Kip who hits the top body press. Tag to Miro and he gets the CRUSH with the Camel Clutch. [*] Squash City, but it was good to see him finally get a dominating win.

Afterwards they get on the mic, Miro has a Rusev flashback and starts speaking in Russian, but curses in English, and says 'Game Over.'

Suddenly we go to the back and it's Lance Archer beating up on Jon Moxley. Officials come to break it up. Not knowing how I feel about this; usually no one knows where Mox is coming from, so to do this is a little odd.

MJF comes to the ring, accompanied by Wardlow. He says that people are still booing him but he's accomplished so much. He's not here to get on top, but here to stay on top. He calls out Chris Jericho to the ring. The Inner Circle comes out with him and MJF says that the crowd is off key for 'Judas.' Everyone except for Sammy is wearing their jackets, and he refuses to wear it, until Jericho says otherwise. It fits like a blanket. MJF puts over Le Champion's look and he says it's okay. Jericho asks him to get to the point, and MJF senses hostility. He says that they are the two biggest draws in AEW, making Jericho the Demo God and MJF the Ratings Ruler. It gets crickets, but MJF says that they've never met in the ring. Why? Because they're predators, and they need to work together. He wants to join the Inner Circle. Ortiz grabs the mic and says they don't want him in the Inner Circle. Jericho says that next week they meet one on one, for a steak dinner...

Tony is meeting in a massage parlor with Dr. Britt Baker. She says that her comeback match is being re-written in the record books. Reba comes in and brings in the message board. She screams at the sight of Tony being naked and instead do a chest wax. Baker says that she is coming back to put the entire division on notice.