AEW Dynamite Recap & Analysis

It's Wednesday night, and you know what that means...

We are LIVE from Chicago, site of Sunday's All Out PPV! It's the 100th episode of Dynamite.

FTR vs. Santana & Ortiz

Proud 'N Powerful come out with their Dead Presidents face paint.

Dax and Santana exchange hip tosses. then Dax goes over to hug Cash and then he and Santana punch each other, only for all participants to come in. They go outside after PnP lariats them, followed by a dual somersault to the barricade. Ortiz and Cash come in after they're tagged. Cash throws Ortiz into the ring posts. He's favoring that injured arm. Tag to Dax and he stomps on Ortiz's arm. Santana gets back in and double DDTs FTR. He does the Three Amigos and the Chicago crowd loves it. Five star frog splash from the top rope! Dax kicks out at two however.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Suplex by Ortiz breaks up an FTR double team. He's tagged in and rolls up Dax for two. Cash hits him from behind and Dax with the brainbuster for two. Tag to Cash and they go for a double suplex but Santana breaks it up. Roll up by Santana on Cash gets two. They go for the Streetsweeper but Cash breaks it up. Gory special by Cash gets a two count. Tag to Dax who puts Ortiz on the top rope hits the superplex. Splash missed by Cash but they hit the Shatter Machine for two as Santana breaks it up! Tag to Santana and hit hits the suplex on Cash. Lungblower into the double suplex for a three count! [***1/2] An excellent tag match between two of the best, and hopefully it won't be the last time FTR and PnP matches up.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

CM Punk speaks

He comes out to another thunderous ovation at home. As he speaks though, 2.0 and Daniel Garcia comes in to attack Punk. Darby Allin and Sting take their sweet time getting down there and eventually clear the heels out. Sting takes the mic and says that he is going to stay out of the way while Darby and Punk fight on Sunday.

Tony Schiavone talking with MJF earlier in the day. He says that Jericho is holding on to past glory, like Muhammad Ali and on Sunday at All Out it will be the day the music dies.

Orange Cassidy vs. Jack Evans

Before the match Matt Hardy attacks OC and is ejected. Evans attacks with an elbow charge in the corner, followed by some shots. OC fights out of it and hits a DDT. He throws Evans on the outside and hits a suicida. Crossbody back in the ring gets two. Michinoku Driver gets two by OC. He responds with vicious kicks and they exchange standing switches. OC slams Evans' head into the turnbuckle but Evans attacks on the top rope. OC tries to break it up as we go picture in picture.

We're back and apparently Orange Cassidy rolled up Evans and got the three count. [*] DUD

Afterwards we get the usual jump by HFO as the Best Friends come in. Jurassic Express comes in to break it up.

Eddie Kingston talks about facing MIRO on Sunday.