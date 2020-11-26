Biggest takeaways from AEW Dynamite

AEW is one week away from arguably its biggest match in the company's 18 month history in Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship, but before we can get to December 2nd, a few things had to be sorted out tonight. Below are the results:

Hangman Adam Page defeated John Silver

Powerhouse Will Hobbs defeated Lee Johnson

The Hybrid 2 defeated Top Flight

Chris Jericho and Jake Hager defeated SCU

Hikaru Shida defeated Anna Jay

Butcher/Blade defeated Ray Fenix and PAC

Takeaway 1: Team Taz vs. Cody took it to another level. Team Taz has established themselves as one of the more dominant heel factions in the company, and the promo work in which Taz and Cody displayed tonight went from business to personal in 0.6 seconds. With Taz demanding for the company to take the FTW title seriously, one is curious to see if the company will add another title to its ever growing roster of talent. The addition of Cody including Taz's son Hook could easily set up for a Nightmare Family-Team Taz blowoff after next week. Does this become the Blood 'N Guts match should Taz add his son to the mix?

Takeaway 2: AEW knows what it has in Top Flight. Despite the Martin brothers losing in a very impressive match, it's obvious that the powers that be see something special in these guys. There are still some areas in which they need to improve, but they're young and in time will only get better. It might behoove them to get some wins on Dark, similar to the Acclaimed and build themselves before showing up again on Dynamite.

Takeaway 3: FTR made their presence known. Speaking of the tag team division, FTR (w/Tully) cut a taped promo about how much they need to be AEW World Tag Team Champions. From first glance this might mean that their feud with the Young Bucks isn't over by a long shot. That said, what will be interesting is how they build the former champs back up after such a short title reign. Perhaps a feud with Jurassic Express is in the works.

Takeaway 4: AEW realizes that they have a Women's Division...complete with storylines. With the rise of the NWA Women's Division and after last week's incredible match between Thunder Rosa and champion Serena Deeb, it seemed more and more that was the title AEW was going to showcase more at the cost of its own division. That said, they turned the tables around tonight and had not one but TWO stories of note. First, the Vickie Guerrero promo on Brandi Rhodes' injury at the hands of Jade Cargill could be very juicy if Jade joins her and Nyla Rose. It could be a great way to keep Rose in the spotlight. Also, once Shida defeated Anna Jay, here comes ABADON after the match, and the champion shrieked in fear. This is a great way to bring her back into the fold and set up a match with potential. Great job by AEW to give the division the attention it desperately needs.

Takeaway 5: If there's one match you have to see next week, it's Omega/Moxley! In the segment that should have ended the show, the champion knocked out Omega behind the silhouette as they were getting to do the contract signing. In the ring he delivered the Paradigm Shift and cut a scathing promo on how Omega needs to bring the Cleaner in order to climb the mountain. Also, he said that his challenger needs to hire a better hitman. Will said hitman have a presence next week in the title match?

