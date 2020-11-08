The analysis from AEW's Full Gear

AEW's latest PPV event Full Gear was a night of unexpected results and incredible matches. What took place tonight will set up the promotion in a clear direction going forward into 2021. Let's take a look at the most important takes from the program.

1) Kenny Omega is positioned to become AEW's next World Champion. If it wasn't obvious when they arranged the tournament to set up the great match between Omega and former tag team partner Adam Page, it certainly was when he showed up at the end of the night. His staredown with World Champion Jon Moxley is a sign of things to come. Omega's work rate has gone to another level since joining the tag team ranks and he has the look of a champion. The AEW universe is about to get the full force of "The Cleaner." Expect him to be the one to finally give Moxley his first loss in the promotion.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

2) AEW is fully behind Shida as their Women's Champion. A lot of people expected Nyla Rose to upend Shida and end what has been widely viewed as a lackluster title reign. Not entirely her fault as the pandemic and several injuries to the division left it depleted, but tonight she had another star making match on PPV. It was not so much that she beat Rose, it was that she switched it on everyone when she had the chance to pin her rival and refused to do so, yet still won. Maybe they will continue to sign more wrestlers to the division, but when they do, Shida will be the foundation upon which they build with going forward.

3) The TNT Championship will be the experimental title. Darby Allin won the TNT Championship from Cody Rhodes, and in the process created a transition that showed how AEW has been setting this up. Allin's surprising win will open the door for using the TNT title as the litmus test for guys such as Jungle Boy, Scorpio Sky, and Ricky Starks. They can give it the stigma of being the worker's title and really put it over having their younger stars carry it.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

4) MJF will split the Inner Circle. This was expected from the moment he started interacting with Chris Jericho. His win tonight will not only include his and Wardlow's presence in the heel group, but AEW will also plant the seeds for a divided group, resulting in a Jericho, and maybe Sammy Guevara face turn. What happens with Dynamite will be interesting.