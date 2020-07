Fyter Fest 2020 is set to have a championship filled night, with three title matches on the card. We have the Best Friends taking on Hangman Page/Omega for the Tag Team Titles, AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida fighting Penelope Ford, and TNT Champion Cody going up against the Inner Circle's Jake Hager. Also, we will have the Jurassic Express continuing their feud against MJF and Wardlow. Finally, Santana and Ortiz will take on Private Party in tag team action.