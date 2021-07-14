AEW Fyter Fest Night 1 Recap

It's Wednesday night, and you know what that means...

IWGP U.S. Title Match: Jon Moxley vs. Karl Anderson

Moxley comes out to a raucous scene and Eddie Kingston joins him.

Kingston pulls out a pipe and attacks Doc Gallows while the bell rings. Excalibur explains that this match is under NJPW rules. Anderson kicks Moxley with a thrust kick in the corner. Fists are exchanged in the center of the ring and Mox headbutts Karl out of the ring. Mox joins him and eats a suplex by Anderson for his troubles. Moxley lays some shots near the barricade and bites him in the head as they return to the ring. Cutter by Anderson on the ropes as he kicks Moxley off the apron. He greets Mox with a knee to the chest in the corner upon his return. Spinebuster by Anderson gets two. They go up to the top and Moxley hits the superplex. German suplex by Moxley, followed by the sleeper. Anderson with the slam for two.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Kick to the midsection and Anderson counters with a cutter. Clothesline countered into another cutter. Ripcord by Anderson is countered into a clothesline into a Paradigm Shift and Moxley retains. [**1/2] The match was a paint-by-numbers affair with the solid amount of comebacks by each competitors. The right result with no shenanigans.

Jake Roberts is talking with Lance Archer in the back and the Murderhawk Monster challenges Moxley to a rematch for the title he lost more than a year ago.

Alex Abranthes is with Andrade El Idolo who asks him a question. Where is the Death Triangle?

FTW Championship Match: Brian Cage vs. Ricky Starks

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Starks enters the ring to a pop as the remaining members of Team Taz are already on the outside. Taz is on commentary.

Cage lays into Starks with a series of fists. Gorilla slam by Cage followed by a clothesline in the corner. Starks is favoring his injured neck as he avoids the charge and works the arm of Cage. Dropkick off the ropes by Starks as we go picture in picture. We return as Starks pops out of a two count. Cage hits a shoulderblock to knock Starks out of the ring. Cage joins him and Starks hits a beautiful baseball slide to counter with a clothesline. They return and Starks gets the rear choke but Cage charges in the corner. Tiger Driver by Cage gets two as Starks puts his foot on the ropes. Cage hits a thrust kick for two. They go up top and Starks powerbombs Cage for two.

Starks reaches for the FTW title and Hobbs says no. He walks right into a F5 by Cage for a two count. Hook distracts the ref and HOBBS HITS CAGE WITH THE FTW TITLE!

Spear by Starks and he pins Cage with the 1, 2, 3. [***] Great back and forth match with near falls and comeback spots. The right result and it will be interesting to see what Cage does from here.

Cody comes out from the Gorilla Position and calls out Malaki Black for the attack from last week. He goes into the ring and says he wants a fight. Black shows up on the screen with a smoky background. He says that it was time to put Cody out of his misery. The lights go out and there's Black when it comes back on. They fight and the refs break it up.