AEW Fyter Fest Night Two Recap

It's Wednesday night, you know what that means...

5 Labors of Jericho: Chris Jericho vs. Shawn Spears

Per MJF's stipulation, Spears can use a chair and Jericho cannot. Speaking of which, MJF joins the commentary booth. Jericho charges at Spears with an elbow in the corner and as he goes to pick up a chair it's taken away. Spears takes advantage and clotheslines him. Jericho takes him outside and grabs the camera to pan the crowd. Spears tries to return but is knocked off the apron. Jericho goes for a Liontamer but eats a chair throw from Spears.

They exchange shots in the middle of the ring. Jericho goes up top and eats a toss by Spears for two. He takes Jericho's arm on the ring post and slams a chair on it. Back in the ring Spears chops Jericho in the corner. He goes for a charge and misses. Shoulder tackles by Jericho and he goes up top with a hammer elbow. Back up top with Jericho and he hits an impressive hurricanrana. Counter slam by Spears gets two. Chair slam on the back of Jericho. He puts the chair to Jericho's throat and is put in the Walls of Jericho. Tully goes up to intervene and Spears grabs the chair but here comes Sammy who pulls Tully away. He takes a swing at Guevara and misses. Spears smacks Jericho with the chair and hits the C4 but Jericho kicks out at two.

Spears goes to grab the chair and place it in the corner. He picks up Jericho for another C4 on the chair but Le champion slips out and throws Spears in the chair. JUDAS EFFECT! Jericho gets the win. [***] Entertaining match and they used the stipulation perfectly.

Afterwards MJF grabs the mic and says if anyone helps him again the deal is off. The next labor is going to be a No DQ against Nick Gage.