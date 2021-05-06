Blood & Guts Recap

It's Wednesday night, you know what that means...

Both rings are already set up in preparation for tonight's main event...

We start off with Michael Nakazawa and Don Callis coming to the ring, sans Kenny Omega. Callis says that MT is going to wrestle by himself as the faces come through the usual Moxley entrance. However, Omega sneaks up behind them and smacks Kingston in the head with the AEW World Championship. They go to the rings and the match begins.

Kingston is attacked early by Omega and MT. However Moxley gets in and takes advantage when they aren't looking. He hits a suicida from the ropes on the outside. Moxley slams Omega's head into the barricade as Kingston works on MT. They get back into the ring where MT gives Kingston a low blow while the ref is distracted. Omega gets a leg lock on Kingston. He drags his head along the ropes. Kick to the back by Omega, followed by the Kotaro Krusher for two. He works Kingston in the corner as Eddie no sells the chops then retaliates with some of his own. Enziguri kick by Omega followed by a steamroller. Kingston hits a flying clothesline then gets the hot tag to Moxley. He stomps MT and then clotheslines Omega. MT throws off his shirt to attack but eats a German suplex. Piledriver but Omega breaks it up. Kingston throws the champ out while Moxley applies the sleeper. Kingston is blocking Omega's entrance and he says that's enough as he walks out. The faces go for the academic half and half clothesline-suplex combo for the win. [**] More storyline than match but it served its purpose.

Afterwards the Young Bucks, apparently coming back from their Hawaii vacation, show up, but then so do the Good Brothers to attack from behind. Magic Killer to Moxley! Superkick! Omega comes back out along with Brandon Cutler as their cameraman. One Winged Angel by Omega to Kingston!

It was announced that on Double or Nothing it will be Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker.

Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall: Cody doesn't mess around as they use the other ring and he goes right at QT. Front face suplex. He grabs the belt and (for once) he wants to use it, but the ref pulls it, only for QT to use one of his own. He stomps Cody in the corner but the EVP gets a roll up for two. They start exchanging chops and Cody throws him outside. Arn attacks QT and is ejected as we picture in picture.

We're back and QT has a wristlock on Cody. They collide with cross body presses. Cody grabs for QT and it's moon over Jacksonville. Senton by Cody gets two. He misses the disaster kick and QT catches him with a Crossroads of his own for the two count. Cradle by Cody is reversed into a buckle bomb. Tombstone piledriver reversed by Cody into one of his own for two. Crossroads by Cody but QT kicks out at two. He picks up QT but Marshall gives him the finger as Cody locks on the figure four for the submission. [***] It was a pretty good match but the blood was unnecessary.

Afterwards Anthony Ogogo comes in with his one punch man move.

Alex Marvez is talking with Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky, who are talking smack until Darby Allin launches into Page. The heels attack the TNT champion and throw him down the stairs.

Dr. Britt Baker vs. Julia Hart: She boots Hart in the midsection and scratches her eyes. She whips her in the ropes and hits the slingblade. She picks Hart up and hits the crusher for the one count but has the glove on and gets in the lockjaw. Julia taps and that's all she wrote. [*] SQUASH CITY

Tag Team Elimination Match: SCU vs. Jurassic Express vs. Varsity Blonds vs. The Acclaimed: Coming back from picture in picture we see Luchasaurus chokeslamming the Varsity Blondes. He tosses Kaz around the ring, including a goozle on the Blondes. Kicks to the Acclaimed, followed by double body slams for a two count. Pillman with the flying clothesline on Jungle Boy for two. JB reverses the suplex and clotheslines Pillman. He goes up top but Daniels pushes him down. Flatliner to Luchasaurus. Kaz with the roll up for two. He clotheslines JB but is rolled up by Pillman for two. SCU catches Pillman and hits the BME for the three count. [**] Decent match that didn't get enough time for obvious reasons.

We get a video setting up Moxley's match next week against Yuji Nagata for the IWGP U.S. title.