Fight For the Fallen Recap & Analysis

Fight For the Fallen Recap & Analysis

Author:
Publish date:

It's Wednesday night, and you know what that means...

We are LIVE from a sold out Bojangle's Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina. 

10 Man Elimination Tag Match: Hangman Page/Dark Order vs. The Elite

We get an EPIC intro for Hangman, who has matching gear with the Dark Order. Loud chant for Hangman. The Elite come out in their Space Jam entrance, complete with shirts and basketballs. 

Page and Karl Anderson start us off, as the match quickly escalates into a pier six brawl. John Silver is back after being on the injured list. We get the suplex off the top onto the participants on the outside. They eventually get back inside where the heels attack Alex Reynolds. The faces get a measure of revenge by doing the same thing to Doc Gallows. Karl pins Reynolds and he is gone. Fatality on Karl Anderson and he is eliminated. We go picture in picture.

We're back and Grayson hits a 450 splash on Gallows. They go outside where he hits a senton and as they go back in, Grayson gets eliminated. Looks like Grayson took quite the fall on that senton. Hope he's okay.

Doc Gallows gets eliminated as well. Omega hits the One Winged Angel on Evil Uno and he's gone. It's the champs vs. Page and Silver. We go to commercial again.

During the break the Bucks dump Page on the apron. They take Silver to the outside, and hit the Meltzer Driver Dunk! Elite Trigger finishes Silver.

Page enters and see his former Elite teammates. He and Omega collide. V-Trigger followed by the Elite Trigger. Page kicks out at two. They tie up Page and Nick Jackson hits the 450 splash, and he kicks out again. Page hits the senton on the Elite and then the Buckshot Lariat on BOTH Bucks as he pins Matt Jackson. After several belt shots Omega pins Page. [***1/2] An excellent match and they still protect Page by having him lose due to the numbers game. 

Related Articles

fightfallen
LIVE Coverage

Fight For the Fallen Recap!

6EC67F8C-1A44-4F41-A255-6E93AEFFB743
LIVE Coverage

WWE Raw LIVE coverage and commentary (07.26.21) w/ Kevin Christopher Sullivan

britt-baker-nyla-rose-aew-fyter-fest
LIVE Coverage

AEW Fyter Fest Night Two Recap

20210718_Raw_Cena_FC_Tonight--08eabf9432adaf82bf2fc8a7b051fdbd
LIVE Coverage

WWE Raw LIVE! coverage and commentary w/ Kevin Christopher Sullivan (07.19.21)

20210621_MITB_MatchPrev_BobbyKofi_FC_Tonight--8bf7d37f810297660d5b7fd5227ef0b3
LIVE Coverage

WWE Money In The Bank 2021 LIVE! coverage and commentary w/ Kevin Christopher Sullivan

D307BC05-52A5-423B-84E6-C78703FE3082
LIVE Coverage

WWE SmackDown LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin Christopher Sullivan - the fans are BACK! - 07.16.21

fyter-fest-1
LIVE Coverage

AEW Fyter Fest Night 1 Recap

20210629_Raw_LashleyXavierWoods_FC_Monday--a5108366c248b45f54dae170664dc55f
LIVE Coverage

WWE Raw LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin Christopher Sullivan (07.12.21)