Fight For the Fallen Recap!

It's Wednesday night, and you know what that means...

We are LIVE from a sold out Bojangle's Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina.

10 Man Elimination Tag Match: Hangman Page/Dark Order vs. The Elite

We get an EPIC intro for Hangman, who has matching gear with the Dark Order. Loud chant for Hangman. The Elite come out in their Space Jam entrance, complete with shirts and basketballs.

Page and Karl Anderson start us off, as the match quickly escalates into a pier six brawl. John Silver is back after being on the injured list. We get the suplex off the top onto the participants on the outside. They eventually get back inside where the heels attack Alex Reynolds. The faces get a measure of revenge by doing the same thing to Doc Gallows. Karl pins Reynolds and he is gone. Fatality on Karl Anderson and he is eliminated. We go picture in picture.

We're back and Grayson hits a 450 splash on Gallows. They go outside where he hits a senton and as they go back in, Grayson gets eliminated. Looks like Grayson took quite the fall on that senton. Hope he's okay.

Doc Gallows gets eliminated as well. Omega hits the One Winged Angel on Evil Uno and he's gone. It's the champs vs. Page and Silver. We go to commercial again.

During the break the Bucks dump Page on the apron. They take Silver to the outside, and hit the Meltzer Driver Dunk! Elite Trigger finishes Silver.

Page enters and see his former Elite teammates. He and Omega collide. V-Trigger followed by the Elite Trigger. Page kicks out at two. They tie up Page and Nick Jackson hits the 450 splash, and he kicks out again. Page hits the senton on the Elite and then the Buckshot Lariat on BOTH Bucks as he pins Matt Jackson. After several belt shots Omega pins Page. [***1/2] An excellent match and they still protect Page by having him lose due to the numbers game.