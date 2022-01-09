Skip to main content
Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill 2022 Live Coverage and Results 1.8.22

Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill 2022 Live Coverage and Results 1.8.22

Tonight Impact Wrestling kicks off 2022 with a BANG!

Off the heels of the groundbreaking announcement of Mickie James, the current Impact Knockouts World Champion being announced for the Royal Rumble we have four titles on the line tonight plus history being made as the knockouts take part in Ultimate X and so much more. 

Results:

Countdown To Hard To Kill: 

Madman Fulton vs Jake Something: 

Winner: Jake Something via Black Hole Slam

74F9D547-2894-4E53-B26E-5FB1BF6B56E4
1
Gallery
1 Images

Winner: 

Hard To Kill Main Card: 

A53BB727-2183-4DEB-B21E-73AE6A776D1C
1
Gallery
1 Images

Winner AND

016E0570-C48D-4BFF-8B00-3379D084750F
1
Gallery
1 Images

Winner AND 

724FD67A-B99C-452D-8B12-D0C2D1D554E0
1
Gallery
1 Images

Winner:

DDAFB706-E0D6-48AB-80F1-BB9918591885
1
Gallery
1 Images

Winner:

25F2CC55-D2AF-49D7-9246-ED4E2198BBA4
1
Gallery
1 Images

Winners:

FE7BB0F0-75BC-4FBC-96FE-081D70D0DC38
1
Gallery
1 Images

Winner AND 

324E594A-F0A1-4E25-AFB3-E17CBB2B3791
1
Gallery
1 Images

Winner AND 


Live Coverage:




























While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

A53BB727-2183-4DEB-B21E-73AE6A776D1C
LIVE Coverage

Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill 2022 Live Coverage and Results 1.8.22

00B471C2-D9D2-4FF5-8D27-5186F7B4D110
LIVE Coverage

WWE Survivor Series 2021 LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin Christopher Sullivan

6F28CE13-2372-43F9-BEB9-5D891C594A93
LIVE Coverage

Impact Wrestling Turning Point Live Coverage and Results 11.20.21

15C47EC2-9084-42A0-8F70-F2B929FE80CA
LIVE Coverage

WWE SmackDown LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin Christopher Sullivan (11.12.21)

20211105_SDMatchPrev_RomanHeyman_FC_Tonight--b36493295347de8b14d11e3230a13bd9
LIVE Coverage

WWE SmackDown LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin Christopher Sullivan (11.05.21)

86770074-A82D-4F1E-8823-578D3C60BE33
LIVE Coverage

WWE Raw LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin Christopher Sullivan (11.01.21)

17C27489-A670-4876-999E-3F379C6B4571
LIVE Coverage

Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory Fallout Live Coverage and Results 10.28.21

523FF552-E906-46B8-9997-C2064B51ABEF
LIVE Coverage

WWE Raw LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin Christopher Sullivan (10.25.21)