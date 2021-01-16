Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill LIVE Coverage and Results 1. 16. 21

Results:

Winner: Brian Myers via Clothesline

Winner:

Winners:

Winner:

Winner:

Winners:

Winner:

Winners AND NEW:

Winners:

Live Coverage:

The bell rings and here we go. Brain looks for a lock up but Alexander takes down Myers. Myers is able to get back up but Alexander stays in the bike as he goes behind with a waistlock. Myers fights out and grabs the wrist of Alexander and takes him down to a knee then pies him in the face. The match begins to pick up some speed as Alexander hits a car crash crossbody to Myers sending him to the floor.

Josh then follows him to the floor and sends him back first into the apron leading to Josh setting him up on the apron and rolls back in the ring for another car crash crossbody. Josh then rolls him back in the ring and Myers props himself up in the corner. Josh then follows him in but Myers gets the boot up in the nick of time. Myers then looks to toss Alexander into the corner but Josh leaps over into the apron and hits him in the face with a forearm. Josh then climbs to the top but Myers pushes him off and sends him FLYING as Josh crash and burns into the guardrail and floor. We come back from break and Myers looks to hit the ropes but Josh grabs him by the tights and hits him with a forearm and sends Myers to the floor and both guys are down. Myers gets back up and in the ring and runs at Josh but eats a back elbow. Josh then runs out of the corner for a big boot then looks for a tiger driver but Myers slips out of the way. Josh then takes him down and looks for an ankle lock but Myers slips out of the way. Josh then hits a German suplex with a bridge for a nearfall. Josh then goes up top but Myers knocks him off with a knee to the face. Myers the follows up with a superplex for a two count as Josh rolls him up. Myers then hits a driver for two count.

The match is face and furious now as Josh gets a two count on a backslide then locks in an ankle lock. Myers breaks the hold and pulls down the headgear leading to a clothesline from Myers for the pinfall.

