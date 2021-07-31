Impact Wrestling Homecoming Live Coverage and Results 7.31.21

Impact Wrestling Homecoming Live Coverage and Results 7.31.21

Author:
Publish date:

Tonight the men and women of IMPACT are going to the Homecoming Dance. Who will be crowned King and Queen? The Heart and Soul stands up to The Bully. Plus a champion puts his title on the line against a Taurus.

Results:

38ED0F73-37DF-4D91-BBD8-BA02591AC8EB
613AB550-4B23-4013-86C2-FBC5DAE91387

Winners and advancing to the semifinals: 

BDF9A942-C5EA-433C-99FF-74D7EBB39B44
4E8EE8A0-5CFA-486E-8C78-31B5CEF554D2

Winners and advancing to the semifinals:

09FA4745-928A-4887-BC09-A447A92E0039
69B64C88-8528-49DB-825D-B449F6CC5863

Winners and advancing to the semifinals:

B3BA5F21-A2F2-4AC4-971D-6C15FBDA7882
E73C40F4-D2CB-48B7-8338-662AF62CC9D4

Winners and advancing to the semifinals:

B536F48A-2118-4EF9-B411-60889C22A307
1
Gallery
1 Images

Winner:

8B98C26E-530E-42DE-A65B-AABA146F0B3F
1
Gallery
1 Images

WINNER AND 


Live Coverage: 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

650324C2-5A94-43D6-AE7C-04721849F9D0
LIVE Coverage

Impact Wrestling Homecoming Live Coverage and Results 7.31.21

Finn-Balor-Roman-Reigns-SmackDown-1
LIVE Coverage

WWE SmackDown LIVE! coverage and commentary w/ Kevin Christopher Sullivan (07.30.21)

fightfallen
LIVE Coverage

Fight For the Fallen Recap!

6EC67F8C-1A44-4F41-A255-6E93AEFFB743
LIVE Coverage

WWE Raw LIVE coverage and commentary (07.26.21) w/ Kevin Christopher Sullivan

britt-baker-nyla-rose-aew-fyter-fest
LIVE Coverage

AEW Fyter Fest Night Two Recap

20210718_Raw_Cena_FC_Tonight--08eabf9432adaf82bf2fc8a7b051fdbd
LIVE Coverage

WWE Raw LIVE! coverage and commentary w/ Kevin Christopher Sullivan (07.19.21)

20210621_MITB_MatchPrev_BobbyKofi_FC_Tonight--8bf7d37f810297660d5b7fd5227ef0b3
LIVE Coverage

WWE Money In The Bank 2021 LIVE! coverage and commentary w/ Kevin Christopher Sullivan

D307BC05-52A5-423B-84E6-C78703FE3082
LIVE Coverage

WWE SmackDown LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin Christopher Sullivan - the fans are BACK! - 07.16.21