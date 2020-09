On tonight's episode of Impact! we have a stacked card highlighted by an Impact World Heavyweight Championship bout when Eric Young challenges the champ Eddie Edwards. Other highlighted matches include Sami Callihan vs. RVD, Ace Austin & Madman Fulton vs. The Rascalz, and Rhino vs. Reno Scum. We also have a Black Tie Affair hosted by Deonna Purrazzo and this week's episode of Wrestle House featuring a match between Rosemary and Taya.

*LIVE COVERAGE*