IMPACT! Wrestling LIVE Coverage and Results (9/15/20)

Tonight's episode of IMPACT looks as stacked as the episodes in the recent weeks. Rich Swann will be making an appearance to either call-out or confront Eric Young as fall-out from last week's episode. Another highlight is a huge 8-man tag between Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, and The North vs. The Rascalz and the tag champs the MotorCity Machine Guns. Other matches include TJP vs. Trey, Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee vs. Kylie Rae and Susie, Taya Valkyrie takes on Kiera Hogan, and Brian Myers battles Willie Mack.

LIVE COVERAGE:

Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee Vs. Kylie Rae and Susie

We are hitting the ground running on this episode as we start off with this tag team contest. Susie and Kylie Rae play rock-paper-scissors to see who will start the match and Rae wins. Rae starts the match against Deonna. Various working holds and reversals ensue as Purrazzo decides to tag in Lee tries to mount an offense, but Rae makes a tag to Susie. They hit some tag team moves including a double bulldog out of the corner. Pin atttempt, 1-2. 2 count.

After the pin attempt, Susie runs against the rope for momentum and gets hit in the back with a knee from Purrazzo on the apron when the ref wasn't looking. Kimber clocks her with a foot to the chin and then starts a submission hold on Susie's calf/ankle. Tag made to Purrazzo who hits a double suplex on Susie with Lee. Susie is able to counter Purrazzo, but gets taken down. Tag in to Lee who prevents Susie from making a tag. Lee uses a working hold on Susie and gets a tag in to Purrazzo. Susie tries to fight back, but Purazzo keeps her from making a tag. Susie hits a flapjack and gets the hot tag to Rae as Purrazo tags in Lee. Rae goes for the Kylie special which gets deflected, but Rae cartwheels out and hits Lee with a rolling cannonball splash in the corner. Purrazzo breaks up the pin count, but Rae throws her out of the ring.

Lee hits Rae with a German suplex, but Rae tags in Susie. Susie then receives a German suplex of her own from Lee and Lee goes to the top rope. Susie hits an Arachnarrana in the corner and a Panic Switch with the announcers talking about how those are Su Yung's moves. Pin attempt. 1-2-3. They then remark that Susie has that Su Yung look in her eye so she may have been morphing into her.

Winners: Kylie Rae and Susie

Backstage segment between Trey and X-Division Champion Rohit Raju. Trey wants a title match, Raju reminds him that Chris Bey has his rematch, but TJP beat him, so he doesn't know what to tell Trey. Trey said he's going to go beat TJP and then he's coming for Raju.

We get back from commercial and John E. Bravo is talking wedding planning. He is interrupted by Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz. They are asking about who his best man is. Fallah Bahh came in from a side door and since he was pressured, Bravo made Bahh his best man.

XXXL vs. The Deaners

This is a tag match that we saw take place on the last episode of Wrestle House. Cody Deaner and Acey Romero start the match. Deaner comes out and bows to Romero asking for a truce. He is met with a swift kick to the chest and gets tossed towards the XXXL corner. Tag to Larry D and after some double team moves, pin attempt, 2-count. Larry D keeping the control on Cody Deaner with suplexes, slams, and pin attempts. Tag in to Romero who cuts off Deaner from his corner. Deaner trying to gain momentum to no avail. Quick tags here as Larry D is back in.

Deaner gets a foot up in the corner to a charging Larry D, but is overwhelmed when Romero distracts him. Deaner sets up for a finisher, but Cody Deaner dodges it, and tags in Cousin Jake. Jake gets a lot of quick offense in and goes for a pin attempt. Chaos ensues as the pin is broken up and both Deaners and both members of XXXL get in the ring trading shots and moves. Larry D hits the best hand in the house on Cousin Jake and gets the 1-2-3.

Winner: XXXL

Trey vs. TJP

X-Division match of the night, announcers admitting it is starting to get very muddled around the top of the division. My guess is this sets up a Fatal 4-way at Bound For Glory.

TJP going for quick holds and pin attempts, a lot of offense matched with equal amounts of defense. The match continues with just back and forth with nobody having an upper hand. They are going move-for-move and counter-for-counter as pointed out by Madison Rayne. Fast, furious action still ensuing as Trey hits a standing moonsault and goes for a pin attempt, 2 count. TJP locks in a strange hold that is a mix of a Sharpshooter, but his hands were locked with Trey. TJP then transitioned into a sharpshooter with a bridged headlock. TJP is trying to ground Trey with some working holds on his ankle, and then sternum. Trey counters, goes to the top rope and goes for a dropkick, gets met with a dropkick from TJP.

Trey recovers and gets his foot caught by TJP, Trey misses the Enziguri, but then spins through it and hits him with one anyway. Action moves to the outside, but back on the inside, TJP hits a superplex on Trey and then locks in an Octopus-lock submission. Trey gets to the rope. More counters ensue, and Trey is able to hit TJP with a dropkick where he winds up in the corner. TJP hits Trey with a Sliced Bread bulldog from the corner, TJP misses a splash. Trey heads to the top, connects with diving knees, pin attempt, 1-2-3.

Winner: Trey

Commotion in the locker room. The Rascalz are getting taken out by The North and Ace Austin and Madman Fulton. Security gets them out, but the damage is already done.