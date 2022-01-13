Impact Wrestling Live Coverage and Results: Hard To Kill 2022 Fallout Edition 1.13.22

Tonight we witness the fallout from this past Saturday’s Hard To Kill PPV. Will Deonna Purrazzo once again hold two belts as she faces ROH Women’s Champion Rok-C in a Winner Takes All match, “Speedball” Mike Bailey make his #IMPACTonAXSTV debut and more.

Results:

Before the Impact:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Winner:

IMPACT on AXSTV:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Winner:

1 Gallery 1 Images

WINNER AND

1 Gallery 1 Images

Winner:





Live Coverage:





























































While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!