Slammiversary LIVE Coverage and Results

Results:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Rascalz Open Challenge

Winners:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Moose v Tommy Dreamer(TNA World Heavyweight Championship)

Winner:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Willie Mack v Chris Bey(X-Division Championship)

Winner:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Jordynne Grace v Deonna Purrazzo(Knockouts Championship)

Winner:

1 Gallery 1 Images

The North v Sami Callihan & Ken Shamrock(Impact World Tag Team Championship)

Winners:

1 Gallery 1 Images

#1 Contender Knockouts Gauntlet Match

Winner & #1 Contender:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Eddie Edwards v Trey v Ace Austin v ???(Impact World Championship)

Winner and NEW IMPACT WORLD CHAMPION:

Live Coverage:

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!