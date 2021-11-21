Impact Wrestling Turning Point Live Coverage and Results 11.20.21

Tonight Impact Wrestling kicks off it’s first LIVE special in almost TWO YEARS with Turning Point.

All the gold is up for grabs plus some grudge matches and FinJuice looks to bounce back after they came up short in a number one contender’s match against Bullet Club.

Countdown to Turning Point Results:

1 Gallery 1 Images

WINNER AND STILL IMPACT DIGITAL MEDIA CHAMPION: Jordynne Grace via Grace Driver

1 Gallery 1 Images

WINNERS: FinJuice via Doomsday Device

Countdown to Turning Point Live Coverage:

1 Gallery 1 Images

This match was originally scheduled to have Decay vs FinJuice but this past Thursday on IMPACT Decay was whisked away to Wrestle House. So Rohit Raju and Raj Singh will be their replacement. The bell rings and we are underway. David Finaly and Rohit Raju kicks us off. They lock up and Savid pushes Rohit to the ropes and we get a clean break. They lock up again with Finaly getting control of th wrist. Rohit then rollls through to break the control but Finaly comes right back as Finaly takes down Rohit with headlock takedown. Finaly remains in control as Rohit gets back to his feet. Rohit shoots him off to to the ropes but gets taken down with a shoulder tackle. Rohit then fights back and takes down Finaly allowing him to get back in the fight for a one count. Juice then tags back in as Finaly slams him onto Rohit. Juice then locks Rohit up by his ears leading to a delayed vertical suplex for a two count. Juice then tags David back in as they hit a tag team move to remain in control. Finaly then shoots Rohit into the ropes but Raj is able attack Finaly behind the referee’s back leading to a two count. Rohit then tags in Raj who continues the onslaught. Raj then raises the ire of Juice as he hits him off the ropes leading to a neckbreaker to David for the two count. Raj continues to wear down and beat down Finaly leading to a tag to Rohit as they look for a double team but David fights free and gives Juice the hot tag. Juice runs wild with a squaring senton to Raj and multiple jabs to Rohit then a cannonball in the corner to both Raj and Rohit then a big move to Raj for a two count. Juice tags out to David for a backbreaker diving elbow combo for another two count. FinJuice then look for another tag team move but Rohit clips the ankle of David. Raj then takes control and brings down Juice for a two as Finaly breaks up the pin. FinJuice hits a double flapjack then David takes out Rohit as they hit the doomsday device for the win.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

The bell rings and we are underway. They lock up with Green getting a headlock. The action is fast and furious with multiple quick pins. Jordynne then is able to catch Green in the fireman’s carry but Chelsea gets out and lands on the apron. Green then looks for a sunset flip back into the ring but Jordynne hangs on. Jordynne then begins to slow down the match and use her power to slam Green multiple times. Chelsea then uses her quickness to slip out of a hold and pushes Grace into the corner. Green looks to go for a superplex of sorts but Grace counters into a Gorilla Press Slam and continues the onslaught. Grace pushes her into the corner and lays in multiple HEAVY forearms and then hammer throws her into the corner. Grace then looks to soften up Green with multiple knees to the midsection before driving her into the corner. Grace follows up with double knees to the back then a corner combination. Grace goes for another move but Green ducks and hops on the back of Grace. Grace then throws her off and continues to use her power to get back into the match. Chelsea fights back and hits a curb stomp in the corner for a nearfall. Green hits another curb stomp for another two count. In the end Grace would hit an electric chair hotshot into the Grace Driver for the win.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Turning Point Results:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Winner: Chris Sabin via Cradle Shock

1 Gallery 1 Images

WINNER AND

1 Gallery 1 Images

WINNER AND

1 Gallery 1 Images

WINNERS AND

1 Gallery 1 Images

WINNER AND

1 Gallery 1 Images

WINNERS AND

1 Gallery 1 Images

WINNER:

1 Gallery 1 Images

WINNERS: Violent By Design via Pinfall

1 Gallery 1 Images

WINNER: Rich Swann via Phoenix Splash

Turning Point Live Coverage:

1 Gallery 1 Images

The bell rings and we are underway. They lock up with Ace pushing Sabin away. We have a stand off as Ace kicks Sabin in the midsection and slams him down to the mat. Ace continues to mock Sabin and thinks he’s better than him. Sabin then gains control of the match and goes around with a hammerlock but Ace gets out and gains control of the wrist but Sabin slips through and takes it to Ace taking him down multiple times with body slams then clotheslines him out of the ring. Ace looks to get back into the ring but gets met with a kick to the chest. Sabin then goes out to the floor and lights up Ace with chops to chest then rolls him back into the ring. Sabin then hits a high diving crossbody for a two count then hits a snap are and locks in a working hold. Sabin maintains the hold as Ace fights to his feet but drives Ace face first into the corner. Ace then looks to regain control and hits a Russian leg sweep off the middle rope for a two count. Ace is now in co trip as he slows down the pace of the match and hits a gutwrench suplex into a legdrop for a nearfall. The pace begins to quicken leading to a running knee for a two count. Ace then continues the onslaught with a kick to the back and a knee to the chest. In the end Fulton would throw in a shirt to distract the referee from high allows him to whip Sabin across the ropes. Ace then puts on the shirt and looks for The Fold but Sabin counters into the Cradle Shock for the win.

Winner: Chris Sabin via Cradle Shock

1 Gallery 1 Images

The bell rings and we are underway. Eric Young and Rhino start off the match. Joe Doering immediately tags in as Rhino calls out EY. Joe and Rhino trade MAJOR blows with each other. Joe backs Rhino into the corner who fights out and takes it to Joe. Heath tags into the match but Joe is able to recover and drags Heath to his corner and Eric Young tags in. Young takes it to Heath and prevents Heath from tagging to Rhino. Eric then backs off and tags out to Joe. Heath tags in and they both go at it and Joe looks to have buckled his knee. Heath then gets distracted by Deaner who is eventually sent to the back. Heath then turns around into a clothesline from Doering. Young tags back into the match and takes it to Heath. He stomps him multiple times in the chest and looks to pull Heath’s arm out of its socket. Joe tags back in and takes down Heath with a forearm shot leading to a timer elbow for a nearfall. Young takes in and hits an elbow drop from the top rope for a two count. The crowd is firmly behind Rhino and Heath chanting “His got kids.” Young then looks for a corner splash but Heath moves out of the way. Young then stops Heath from making the tag and jaw jacks with a fan in the front row before tagging in Joe. Joe then knocks down Heath with a forearm leading to a two count. Heath then looks to fight back with shots to the midsection but to no avail as he is knocked down with a clubbing blow. Young then tags back in as Heath tags out to Rhino. Rhino looks confused for a second but then takes it to Young and then hits a mini gore in the corner. Rhino then hits a belly to belly which shatters the knee brace of Young. The match begins to break down leading to Young hitting Rhino in the face with the hockey mask for the win.

Winners: Violent By Design via Pinfall

We would then go backstage as we get pre match comments from the challenger, Eddie Edwards:





1 Gallery 1 Images

Brian Myers was supposed to be in this match but isn’t medically cleared so VSK is in his place. The bell rings and we are underway. The match starts off fast and furious as Swann takes it to VSK and knocks him down multiple times with clotheslines leading to a kick to the chest. VSK rolls to the floor and Swann goes for a flip off the apron who moves out of the way. Swann crashes and burns leading to VSK working on the lower back of Swann bouncing him around the ring and ramp. VSK rolls him back in for a nearfall. VSK then hammer throws Swann into the corner followed by a suplex for a two count. Swann then fights back with knife edge chops to the chest but VSK comes back with a European uppercut. Swann tries to fight back but gets caught with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker for a nearfall. Swann ducks a foreman and looks to be fight back with a backhand to the face followed by multiple jabs then a rolling splash for a two count. VSK then throws Swann out to the apron which allows for Zicky Dice to pull him to the floor. Willie then takes out Dice leading to a modified X Factor from VSK to Swann back in the ring. VSK continues the onslaught leading to a lung blower for a nearfall. Swann fights back into a cutter then a splash from the middle rope for a two count. Swann then kicks off VSK’s head and hits a Phoenix Splash for the win.

Winner: Rich Swann via Phoenix Splash

1 Gallery 1 Images

The bell rings and we are underway









While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!