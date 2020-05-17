LIVE Coverage* Synergy Pro Wrestling: Most Controversial Matches PPV

In just minutes Synergy Pro Wrestling's Most Controversial Matches and Moments PPV event will take place on FITE TV and if you can't check it out live, WNW is here to bring you complete live coverage!

Before the show begins, here is a rundown of the night's action!

Synergy World Championship - Matt Tremont vs Drake Chambers vs Frightmare (C)

Street Fight - Brandon Kirk vs Monsta Mack

Unsanctioned Match - TJ Crawford vs Alex Reiman

Singles Match (Logan Black as Special Referee) - Jason Sinclair vs Chris Benne

Singles Match - Eric Corvis vs Gary Jay

"2 Hot" Steve Scott vs Mike Del

Singles Match - Matt MacIntosh vs Matt Tremont

Singles Match - Anthony Greene vs Matt Striker

PLUS

- The Brandon Kirk Incident

- Who Attacked Matt Tremont?

- Desean Pratt's Shocking Debut

- Logan Black vs Terra Calaway Highlights

- Colin West's Black Saturday Shoot

*LIVE COVERAGE BEGINS HERE*

MC Hale sets the table for the evening's events and introduces us to the first bout of the night as we head back to Black Friday 2019 for Eric Corvis vs Gary Jay!

Match - Eric Corvis vs Gary Jay, Black Friday 2019

Corvis makes his way to the ring as does his scheduled opponent of the evening, LSG who grabs a mic and says he's unable to compete due to injury and announces his replacement, Gary Jay!

LSG joins the commentary team and the match is officially underway between Corvis and Gary!

Gary lays out Corvis with a nice arm-drag but Corvis drills Gary and slides out of the ring to confront his original opponent of the evening, LSG. Gary takes advantage of the distraction and hits 3 straight suicide dives onto Corvis then starts drilling him with some chops to the chest before tossing him back into the ring and going for a cover but Corvis gets his shoulders up after a 2-count. Gary goes for a clothesline but Corvis catches him and plants him with spine-buster, goes for the cover but Gary is able to kick out at 2. Gary takes control back after a brief back-and-forth and then Corvis counters a diving attempt by Gary with a suplex from the top rope. The pair both struggle to get to their knees and start trading chops and punches until Corvis plants Gary with a cutter, goes for the cover but again, Gary is able to kick out at 2. Gary knocks Corvis down, does a double stomp to the back of Corvis' head, goes for a cover of his own but Corvis is able to grab the rope and the referee breaks the count. Both men are struggling to get to their feet and Corvis is first up and hits a nice fireman's carry onto Gary, goes for the cover but Gary then grabs the rope to force the referee to break the count. Corvis hits Gary with a splash off the top rope, goes for the cover and LSG drags him out of the ring at 2 to break the count. As Corvis gets back into the ring, Gary nails him with a palm strike and gets the 3-count for the win. After the match, Gary shoves LSG after LSG tries to celebrate with him then LSG takes his frustration out on Corvis as we head to the next match.

Result - Gary Jay defeats Eric Corvis

We then again see MC Hale who introduces us to our next match where we head back to Black Saturday 2018 with "2 Hot" Steve Scott vs Mike Del!

Match - "2 Hot" Steve Scott vs Mike Del, Black Saturday 2018

As the match beings, Scott tries to take a selfie, but Del takes his phone and throws it, Scott has a backup phone, which Del also takes then Scott grabs a 3rd phone which Del again takes then the pair finally get to Wrestling. Del takes down Scott with a leg drag but Scott gets up and drills Del with a pair of drop-kicks.